When scrolling through Facebook and seeing pages like "St. Francois County DFS Corruption," it’s easy to see more gripes than praises.
The agency, formally named Missouri Children’s Division, is a part of Missouri Department of Social Services. The department also include Family Support Division, MO Health Net Division, and Division of Youth Services.
While it is common to hear things such as “DFS took my kids," "DFS destroyed my life," and "DFS doesn’t care about anyone,” that’s not the case for Tara Howell.
Howell said the she wants to publicly thank the division.
“These people do great things and they don’t get the recognition they deserve,” said Howell.
In July of 2018, Tara and her boyfriend were hotlined for having a meth lab in the home. While the report did not find a meth lab, Tara and her boyfriend both tested positive for meth. As a result, Howell said that both of her children were removed from her care.
The children were placed in the care of Howell’s sister on a safety plan. Howell said that at that point, she just disappeared.
“The house had sold, we were drug addicts and had nowhere to go so I just disappeared for a month,” said Howell.
Howell said that during this month-long period, her boyfriend went to prison on drug charges and is still incarcerated at this time.
Howell said she has two other children from a previous marriage who are in their father’s custody and her boyfriend also had two other children from a previous relationship who were in their mother’s custody.
Just prior to Christmas in 2017, Howell said that the custodial parents put an end to their visitations with those children.
“Things just went downhill from there,” said Howell.
Howell stated that was when they first tried meth.
“It numbed the pain – it made the problems go away,” said Howell.
Howell stated that they also started using heroin shortly after and would often use both at the same time.
“I could have been dead at any time,” said Howell. “I can’t believe that I was doing something so dangerous when I had kids to support.”
Howell said a month after her children were taken by DFS, she finally went to Centerpointe Hospital as an inpatient.
“I stayed there for about a week,” said Howell.
After leaving Centerpointe, Howell said that she came back to Farmington and was able to stay with her grandparents.
“I started treatment at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health,” said Howell. “I started group therapy, individual counseling, and psychiatry visits.
She said that she has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and severe social anxiety disorder.
Howell said that she got her two children back on Dec. 20 of this year and “it was the best Christmas present I ever got in my life."
Howell said that she wants people to know that there is help out there.
“I felt like I was stuck because I didn’t have insurance,” said Howell. “I want people to know that places like SEMO Behavioral Health will help even without insurance.”
As for DFS, Howell said that her Family Centered Services Worker, Pauline Dickinson, was a God-send.
“Pauline was tough on me,” said Howell, “but it was tough love.”
Howell said that Dickinson really cared about her and wanted her to get her children back.
“She fought for me and my kids – more than anyone else ever had,” said Howell. “Pauline would show up early in the morning, on weekends, and late in the evening to make sure I was doing what I needed to do to get the kids back.”
"Thank you so much for supporting me, fighting for me, and guiding me in the right direction – thank you for caring,” said Howell.
Howell said that she has been sober and drug-free since Sept. 7.
“If it weren’t for people like Pauline at DFS, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” said Howell.
She said that she still has a long way to go, but is thankful that she has the support she needs to raise her children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.