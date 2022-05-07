Moms celebrate friendship, blended family this Mother's Day

Two St. Francois County mothers are celebrating their special friendship this Mother’s Day.

Their relationship is not a typical one. Often, a mother and stepmother do not have a close connection. In fact, there is sometimes bitterness, arguing, jealousy and more.

But that didn’t happen with Nicole Evans, of Bonne Terre, and Tayte (Davis) Evans, of Park Hills. Any initial awkwardness between them quickly faded when they met in person for the first time.

It all started when Tayte and her husband Aaron first met … at prison.

“He was my boss and hated me,” she said, laughing. “But after being forced to speak to me, he realized he couldn’t avoid my charm!”

Tayte and Aaron soon began dating and married in 2016.

Aaron has a daughter, Audrie, who was born in 2012, with his ex-wife Nicole.

Aaron and Nicole had each already agreed that their new significant other would not meet their daughter until they met that person.

So the two women met at McDonald’s and had great conversation.

A few months after Aaron and Tayte began to date, Nicole dropped Audrie off at Aaron’s apartment while Tayte was there. The two ladies sat on the floor and played with Audrie and talked about everything.

“We were really enjoying each other’s conversations and didn’t realize that hours had passed,” said Tayte, “and when Aaron got off work and walked into the apartment, he was completely shocked when he saw us sitting together with Audrie. I think that’s the moment we realized, ‘I think this is going to work out well.’”

One day Tayte went to pick up Audrie from Nicole’s house for the first time because Tayte got off work earlier than Aaron. Immediately, Nicole and Tayte started talking. That conversation progressed to more each time after that. Without realizing it, they had started talking daily, from checking on Audrie to talking about their day to whatever was going on in their lives.

“Eventually I think we just realized that Nicole and I had become super good friends without even thinking about it,” said Tayte.

Nicole said getting to know Tayte was so easy. They have a common intention: to make sure Audrie is happy, healthy and taken care of.

“Knowing that Tayte loves my baby girl as her own made it so easy to get to know and love her,” Nicole said.

Both moms agreed that they are each other’s best friend. They still speak daily about everything, from Audrie to life to work to family, stress and so much more.

Although they don’t always agree on everything, they respect one another and listen to each other. They come to an agreement that’s beneficial for all of them.

Tayte explained that co-parenting is important to their family because Audrie is most important to them.

“Life is stressful enough without adding crazy baby mama drama in the mix,” she said. “It is important for Audrie to see how adults put their kids first and overcome differences. We will always figure it out because we communicate and always put our kiddos first.”

“We talk about everything between life, our jobs and funny things that happen to us throughout the day,” Nicole said. “We send funny TikToks to each other, and I have the best friendship I could ask for.”

Nicole said she and Aaron work together because Audrie is always No. 1.

“It’s not always easy to co-parent,” she said, “but we do it because Audrie’s happiness is what’s most important.”

She said if one of them is upset or has feelings about a situation, they discuss it and work to find a solution that is best for her and them. Co-parenting is important to their family.

“My mom got married last year and Tayte, not only helped me plan the wedding, but she was in it,” said Nicole. “There’s a picture of us crying next to each other. We truly are one big happy family and I love it!”

“It’s also fun to pick on Aaron when Tayte and I are around each other, too,” she said.

Aaron and Tayte have a son, Ruger, who was born in 2017.

For Christmas, Audrie, now 10, asked for a trip with her whole family. So in February, the family, including Aaron; Tayte; Ruger; Nicole; Audrie; and Audrie’s grandma, grandpa and an uncle shared a house on the lake.

“We spent time together celebrating Audrie and our relationship together,” said Tayte. “That time for me was so special.”

She said her son Ruger not only has a sister but also an aunt, grandma, grandpa and uncle who she “couldn’t be more thankful for.”

Nicole said she loves Ruger. He calls her Aunt Nicole.

For Mother’s Day 2022, Nicole and Audrie will be on a trip to the Smokey Mountains while Aaron, Tayte and Ruger will be camping and caring for Audrie’s pet rat Ollie.

Nicole said their family isn’t perfect, but it’s perfect for them. When she hears other parents who cannot co-parent, that makes her sad.

“If people truly kept their children in mind and No. 1, it would be simpler,” she said. “I don’t like the term ‘broken family.’ We are a blended family and that’s how I’ll always see it.”

“I am so thankful for our relationship and friendship together,” said Tayte. “I seriously couldn’t be more thankful for the bond that we have created. When they say ‘it takes a village,’ they weren’t lying. I’m thankful that our village is one!”

For Mother’s Day, the family will celebrate the special relationship created between a mother and stepmother who had one shared goal: their daughter.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

