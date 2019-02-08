Try 1 month for 99¢
Two dead after Farmington shooting

Two men are dead after a murder/suicide Thursday evening. The murder occurred on South Washington Street in Farmington, with the reported shooter then committing suicide as police closed in on him at a storage unit just outside the city limits on State Highway 221. 

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Two Farmington men are dead after a squabble over a borrowed car turned into a murder/suicide Thursday night.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, victim Shane Littlejohn, 39, of Farmington, was shot and killed in an incident on South Washington Street.

Officers were dispatched to a gunshot incident at 8:30 p.m. According to the report, the shooter, Justin Brooks, 35, also of Farmington, drove up to the victim and a witness who were on the side of the road working on a vehicle.

The witness stated that Brooks yelled a few things at Littlejohn and then fired three shots and drove off.

According to authorities, Littlejohn was pronounced dead on the scene from an obvious gunshot wound to the head.

The witness was able to identify the shooter and a stop and hold was issued. In addition, authorities were able to ping Brooks’ approximate location using his cell phone signal.

According to the report, authorities learned that Brooks owned a storage shed in Delassus, just outside Farmington on Highway 221.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. officers arrived at the storage shed and announced their presence. The report states that officers then heard a single gunshot, and upon entering the storage building found Brooks dead, apparently as the result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to Baker, authorities found a single shell casing from an SKS semi-automatic rifle at the scene on South Washington Street. In addition, Baker said, sheriff deputies found two additional shell casing in the vehicle at the storage shed ... which is consistent with the witness hearing three shots fired.

Baker said an autopsy will be performed on Littlejohn to determine if there are any additional gunshot wounds. An autopsy will not be performed on Brooks, however, Baker said a toxicology screen was requested which can take four to six weeks to receive results.

“There is not really going to be an ongoing investigation,” said Baker, “... as this situation is pretty well tied up. It is unfortunate that two individuals lost their lives.”

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

