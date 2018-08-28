Subscribe for 17¢ / day
More details emerge in shots fire call
More details are being released on the police chase that began in Bonne Terre and ended in Washington County Monday evening.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said at 7:30 p.m. they received a call for a possible stolen vehicle, and it was later determined the vehicle was stolen out of Farmington. The vehicle was eastbound on Highway 47 going toward Bonne Terre. 

Calvert said a Bonne Terre officer spotted the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop near the funeral home. He said the gray Pontiac Sunfire pulled into the parking lot of Benham Street Grill.

Calvert said at some point the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm at the officer. The officer took a tactical stance and the driver eventually got back in his vehicle. He said the man drove the vehicle at the officer and the officer, fearing for his life, fired three rounds from his gun. The vehicle fled west onto Highway 47.

He said several agencies including Terre Du Lac, Desloge and Bonne Terre Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department assisted in the pursuit. He said Terre Du Lac Police, who had taken the lead in the pursuit, lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of Highway 47 and Route E in Washington County. Authorities later received reports that a vehicle had hit a bridge but no vehicle was found in that area.

A short time later a suspect was later found by Washington County deputies. 

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said the suspect crashed in their county before they ever found the vehicle. He said they were dispatched to a full cardiac arrest about the same time they located the crashed car on Highway 47 near Highway 21.

“It’s my understanding that the man who was in full arrest, they were able to revive him using Narcan and he made a statement to EMS, with a deputy present, that he was just in a car crash down the road,” Jacobsen said. “That’s how we were able to determine it was one in the same person.”

Calvert said the suspect had not been shot or injured in a crash. 

Calvert said neither the officer nor the suspect were injured. He added they are also looking at more than one suspect at this time.

Since an officer fired shots, the Bonne Terre Police Department followed its protocol and asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. The highway patrol has seized the suspect's vehicle and the officer's gun in the investigation. Calvert has learned a firearm was found in the seat of the suspect's vehicle.

Calvert said there is no reason to suspect the officer acted inappropriately in any way. He added that a witness saw most of the incident.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Corporal Juston Wheetley said they are investigating the crash and the Division of Drug and Crime Control stepped in to help investigate.

“Both the Bonne Terre Police Chief and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested they come in to conduct an investigation,” Wheetley said. “Our officers are investigating the crash portion of it and our Division of Drug and Crime Control has been contacted for a use of force investigation on the officer as standard protocol because shots were fired.”

The Bonne Terre Police Department plans to move forward with charges with the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete. They plan to file charges of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as traffic-related charges, in addition to possession of a stolen vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. 

