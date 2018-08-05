The search for a Leadwood man who went missing early Saturday morning ended around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he was found dead in his truck that had gone off an embankment.
According to Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, Randy Waun, 37, was located by a family member.
"They were searching the area between the Desloge VFW hall and home," he said. "It was an area (between Marler Road and the M Highway exit, off Highway 8 in St. Francois County) that had been searched and looked at several times, but from a vehicle and not by a foot search.
"The family member was traveling the path that Waun would have went to go home and discovered a place where they saw debris and marks off on the side of the road. They were able to find where the vehicle had went off of Highway 8 and down an embankment. He was found dead in the vehicle."
Bullock said he could not say for certain if Waun's cellphone was in the pickup at the time the body was found because family members had left the scene before the recovery process. He added that a time and cause of death for Waun will be determined by the medical examiner.
The situation began in the early hours of Saturday when Waun had two seizures while waiting for his wife, who works at Desloge VFW Post 2426, to finish for the night. According to Bullock, one of the seizures caused Waun to hit his head on the floor of the VFW hall.
Waun then told his wife, Staurla, that he would wait in his pickup truck in the parking lot until she got off work and could drive him home. After finishing her job, she went outside to discover that her husband and the truck were gone.
After arriving home and finding Waun wasn’t there, his wife returned to the VFW hall and called to report him missing. Desloge police were contacted about Waun’s disappearance around 3:35 a.m. Saturday and the search began.
Bullock said a check of Waun’s cellphone showed a location six-miles east-northeast of the cellphone tower on Oak Lake Road in Mineral Point, located in Washington County.
“To the best of their ability they tried to find where that location would approximately be and that appeared to be in an area around Douglas Road, off of Old Cadet Road,” Bullock added. “That’s the area they concentrated their search on.”
According to Bullock, family members and law enforcement had been looking for Waun ever since he was discovered missing Saturday and an organized search was made Saturday afternoon with a command center set up in Terre Du Lac. Washington County emergency workers and volunteers also searched in their area.
At the time of the search, Bullock stressed that the situation was considered critical since Waun had been off his medication to control the seizures for more than 36 hours.
The concern was that he became disoriented after suffering a seizure that, depending on its severity, could last anywhere from a couple of hours to several days.
There was also a danger that multiple seizures could lead to Waun’s death if left untreated and fears that, if he were found alive, people unfamiliar with his medical condition might think he was drunk or on drugs due to seizure-induced disorientation.
More details should be available following the medical examiner's investigation.
