A seven-and-a-half hour meeting held to air complaints against Bismarck Police Chief Steven Poole from police officers and city residents resulted in the resignation of six of the 10-member police department. No action was taken by the board of aldermen against the chief.
According to Alderman J.T. Shy, the original plan was to meet with the city’s fire department at the fire house. Then an uproar occurred over the Sunday night suspension of a female officer who assisted the Department of Family Services (DFS) in nearby Iron Mountain Lake without the chief's knowledge.
The meeting was refocused on police department issues and moved to the city’s old train depot.
The meeting took place from 6 p.m. Wednesday until about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and began with controversy as the city’s board of aldermen immediately voted to go into closed session.
Board members asked the 50 to 60 people present — other than City Attorney Dan Fall and Chief Poole — to leave the building and wait outside. Those wanting to meet with the board were asked to sign their name on a notepad, after which they were ushered in one at a time to voice their opinion on the matter.
Poole said he was occasionally asked to leave the room at times throughout the evening.
Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Randazzo represented the six police officers that later resigned, one of whom is his cousin. He later spoke out against the board’s motion to go into closed session.
“I have an objection to you guys going into closed session,” Randazzo said. “Which of the things are you discussing? Hiring, firing, disciplinary or promoting particular employees?”
Attorney Fall said, “They’re going into closed session to discuss personnel.”
Randazzo replied, “I want the board to answer that — I don’t want the city attorney. I want the ones who made the motion.”
Fall said he would speak on behalf of the board, if they would allow him to do that.
“They made a motion, Dan,” Randazzo replied. “I want to hear what their motion was for. They didn’t specifically state any of the requirements by statute.”
Fall assisted Alderman Sioux Young in rephrasing the motion and the board moved into closed session.
By the end of the meeting, six police officers had turned in their badges with five submitting official letters of resignation. Additionally, according to Alderman J.T. Shy, long-time aldermen Young and Carol Baker threatened to resign — with Young reportedly walking out of the meeting in a huff. Baker was chairing the meeting.
But by Thursday morning both had rescinded their decisions to resign from the board.
Meanwhile, Mayor Seth Radford remains hospitalized undergoing speech and physical therapy at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton as the result of a stroke he suffered Wednesday morning while driving in town.
The part-time officers who resigned were Jeremy Brooks, Rob Mahurin, Amy Brenneke, Marvin Chapman, Jennifer Hulsey and Adam Randazzo. That leaves four officers including Chief Poole.
Attorney Randazzo said he got involved in the matter after hearing from his cousin, Officer Randazzo, about Officer Hulsey being placed on suspension for leaving city limits at the request of DFS to accompany them to the Iron Mountain Lake home.
Randazzo and Officer Hulsey were asked at the top of the closed session to meet with the aldermen, which he said was a surprise to them both.
“The city attorney called us in and told us the ground rules of what was going to happen, and we began to discuss what was clear at that point to be discussion of the discipline of Officer Hulsey,” Randazzo said. “Unbeknownst to Officer Hulsey, she had to begin defending herself about what happened.
“She wasn’t given any notice to even be at the meeting, so she wasn’t told that she had to be at this meeting. She wasn’t told what the specific complaints were against her and they began questioning Chief Poole about the situation that led to her suspension. The city attorney questioned him about what happened.
“I was given a chance to ask him questions myself and during the questioning of Chief Poole, he said that he suspended Officer Hulsey for responding to a call at Iron Mountain Lake for a DFS assist after dispatch received a call for someone to assist them. Dispatch gave that call to Officer Hulsey.”
The city has had a long-term agreement with Iron Mountain Lake to provide backup for each other when necessary, but Poole told Hulsey that her presence at Iron Mountain Lake was an issue because she had violated a directive given by the chief by leaving city limits without contacting a supervisor.
In a letter sent Monday to Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford, Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief Anthony Benson wrote, “Due to the city not having an officer on duty, Officer Hulsey handled the call where children were in danger, until St. Francois County law enforcement could arrive. I was informed that Officer Hulsey handled the situation in a professional manner that would make your department proud.
“I was also informed that the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department removed four children from the residence for their safety and charges are being filed against the parents for endangering the children.
“The IML Police and the Bismarck Police Department have always been very supportive of each other and I wish this to continue in the future. I wish to point out the IML Police Department is a part-time department and with the assistance of the fine officers that work in both IML and Bismarck makes our cities a safer place to live and work.”
According to Sheriff Dan Bullock, despite some confusion over the details of the incident, Officer Hulsey was not contacted by the sheriff's department to handle the IML call — she was contacted by the Department of Family Services (DFS) who thought the incident was taking place in Bismarck.
"DFS had gotten the hotline call," Bullock said. "All addresses for IML are Bismarck, so DFS went to Bismarck and said, 'Hey, I got this call in your city. Can you go with us?' Well, it's not their city — it's IML. So, she went — as far as I know and I can't find anybody who requested her to go. She went on her own to IML with DFS."
Bullock noted that sometimes his department will ask a city police department to cover a county call if his deputies are busy covering other calls.
"If my guys are tied up, we might say, 'Hey, tell the dispatchers to send Bismarck to IML because we can't get there right now. That's not an unusual thing to happen and then everybody's covered, but if you go on your own — what if she'd gone down there and they'd gotten into a shoot-out? Then you're on your own because we haven't requested her to go. Therein lies the problem with the liability."
Randazzo said Hulsey spoke to the board Wednesday night complaining about Poole's treatment of her since he was hired as chief. She had previously complained to her supervisor in the chain of command, Sgt. Mahurin.
Mahurin acknowledged he had received the complaints and went to Poole.
Chief Poole said he had an “open door” policy where members of the department could come in at any time to discuss their concerns and complaints. Randazzo does not believe that was the case at all.
As far as the officers turning in their badges and submitting their resignations, Randazzo said it only happened after the aldermen announced that they didn’t plan to make a decision that night.
“The officers were called into this meeting multiple times,” he said. “The board of aldermen’s first response was, ‘You guys are adults and need to get along.’ The response from the officers was, ‘This is more than get along. This is someone taking action against our livelihood and putting targets on our backs with no indication from anyone above [Poole] to stop that from happening.
“[The officers] still felt this was an undo suspension for Officer Hulsey. Their request was that Officer Hulsey be reinstated and put on the schedule. It became obvious that the board didn’t want to make a decision. They in fact told them they didn’t want to make a decision that night.
“Then at some point an ultimatum finally came to a head. The ultimatum was, ‘We have a no confidence vote in our chief. We six cannot work for this chief and as such we can not remain employed here if you keep the chief. They said 'we want an assurance from you that we’re not going to be retaliated against,' and they were pointblank told they could not be given that assurance.”
Randazzo indicated if they had some assurance they would likely return to their jobs.
When contacted Thursday, Chief Poole chose not to discuss most of the complaints made against him but admitted that the uproar had been completely unexpected.
“I was made aware of their complaints last night,” he said. “That was the first that I’d heard of those complaints.”
Poole said he has worked out a plan to cover all of the shifts, at least for the short term.
“We have a contingency schedule,” he said. “We are bringing on another part-time officer today, so that will help supplement that contingency plan. So, we do have a plan to cover the shifts through the rest of this week into the next week.”
Additionally, Sheriff Bullock said his deputies would be willing to help patrol the city if needed and asked.
