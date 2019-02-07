Try 1 month for 99¢

Authorities were dispatched to a shooting near 201 South Washington Street in Farmington at 8:24 p.m. Thursday.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said a 39-year-old Farmington man was found lying in the roadway across from Mineral Area CPRC with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene told police that he and the victim were working on a vehicle when a 36-year-old male drove up in an orange Dodge Neon and spoke briefly to the victim. He then shot the victim three times with a rifle. The suspect fled north on Washington Street. 

Farmington officers immediately began looking for the suspect, who was believed to still be armed. 

Another report of shots fired was dispatched about 9:30 p.m., this time at RC Storage units off Highway 221. The suspect reportedly shot himself and EMS was dispatched. It was later reported that he had died. 

Several agencies have assisted the Farmington Police Department including Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. 

