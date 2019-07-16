As the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved up from the Gulf Coast it brought heavy rain to southeast Missouri that began in earnest Monday morning and is expected to continue through tonight, along with a small threat of isolated severe storms and even the possibility of tornadoes.
While Monday was definitely a wet one with St. Francois and its surrounding counties receiving anywhere from three-quarters-of-an-inch to an inch of rain, according to St. Francois County Highway Supervisor Clay Copeland, it could have been much worse.
“It didn’t start raining here until around 7 or 8 [Monday morning],” he said. “We haven’t had any issues yet. I noticed the winds kind of picked up. I’m sure it’s from the remnants of that hurricane thing or whatever. We’ve had nothing yet, but we’re always prepared for these types of situations.
“Our biggest issue may be that there are some of our low-water areas that may be flooded before the day is over and into the night. If that’s the case, about all we can do is block them off. I’ll just have to wait and see. Normally, Central Dispatch will be calling me late in the night if the deputies are out and they noticed a road is flooded then they’ll call me. About all we do is block them off. That’s all we can do.”
Today’s precipitation is expected to be more sporadic than Monday's almost steady rainfall, but still the National Weather Service is predicting a good chance for sudden downpours to occur throughout the day, as well as the possibility for some severe storms, tornadoes and flash flooding.
While there will be a small chance of rain showers on Wednesday, the trend will be dryer conditions and uncomfortably high temperatures expected to rise into the 90s. Add in the humidity and the rest of the week into this weekend will feel more like a typical muggy Missouri summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.