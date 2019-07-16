{{featured_button_text}}

As the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved up from the Gulf Coast it brought heavy rain to southeast Missouri that began in earnest Monday morning and is expected to continue through tonight, along with a small threat of isolated severe storms and even the possibility of tornadoes.

While Monday was definitely a wet one with St. Francois and its surrounding counties receiving anywhere from three-quarters-of-an-inch to an inch of rain, according to St. Francois County Highway Supervisor Clay Copeland, it could have been much worse.

“It didn’t start raining here until around 7 or 8 [Monday morning],” he said. “We haven’t had any issues yet. I noticed the winds kind of picked up. I’m sure it’s from the remnants of that hurricane thing or whatever. We’ve had nothing yet, but we’re always prepared for these types of situations.

“Our biggest issue may be that there are some of our low-water areas that may be flooded before the day is over and into the night. If that’s the case, about all we can do is block them off. I’ll just have to wait and see. Normally, Central Dispatch will be calling me late in the night if the deputies are out and they noticed a road is flooded then they’ll call me. About all we do is block them off. That’s all we can do.”

Today’s precipitation is expected to be more sporadic than Monday's almost steady rainfall, but still the National Weather Service is predicting a good chance for sudden downpours to occur throughout the day, as well as the possibility for some severe storms, tornadoes and flash flooding.

While there will be a small chance of rain showers on Wednesday, the trend will be dryer conditions and uncomfortably high temperatures expected to rise into the 90s. Add in the humidity and the rest of the week into this weekend will feel more like a typical muggy Missouri summer.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

