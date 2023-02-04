The St. Francois County Commission took part in a lengthy discussion at its Tuesday, Feb. 1 meeting regarding a shortfall of approximately $100,000 in compensation from more than 20 counties that send bodies to the county morgue for autopsies, in addition to others performed for the county.

The subject came up as the commissioners were covering an agenda item regarding updating the one-year contract between the county and the forensic pathologist who uses the autopsy suite located at the Weber Road facility in Farmington.

In the current contract, totaling around $52,000 last year, the forensic pathologist pays the county one-half of the cost for medical waste disposal and the purchase of medical supplies, along with $10,000 per year, plus applicable tax, paid to Morgue Director Dana Shuh for assistance in performing autopsies.

In 2022, the forensic pathologist received $100 for each of the 281 autopsies performed in 2022 — 276 for St. Francois County, along with the 21 other counties the morgue serves, plus five private autopsies requested by families. In the new contract, the fee for each autopsy will be raised to $150.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher commented that he had noticed several “typos” in the previous contract.

“For instance, it shows a 5% COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) increase for one employee, and that should have been 3½,” he said. “That’s what everybody else got. It shows the wrong total salary for next year and the wrong amount of rental that the doctor pays the county per body for the autopsies he’s performing. So, with the changes in that contract, do you want to see the final written version of it before we have a vote and what’s the timeframe?”

District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley replied, “I would say we probably need to make sure we have it written down before we approve the final on that, and then this gives us a year to update and maybe change a few things out there.”

Noting the morgue’s financial shortfall, County Clerk Kevin Engler suggested that, following an analysis of the morgue by the auditor’s office that the morgue had experienced a loss of around $100,000, contracts should be renegotiated with the counties before approving their budgets for next year.

“I know it’s an advantage to us to have the morgue here — and I totally get giving them the rent and utilities — but I talked to other county clerks, and they thought we were making money on the deal; that’s why we want to take their bodies,” he said. “If we’re losing a substantial amount, I just think at some point in this next two months — before the other counties get into their budgeting, is that we stress to some of them — since we have like, whatever, 20 counties using us — how they should be able to share [in bearing the cost]. We can lose some money on it, but losing this substantial amount so that the others don’t have to is pretty generous for our taxpayers.”

Gallaher responded that shouldering some of the morgue’s additional costs wasn’t as generous as Engler might think because by doing so, it had opened up a number of opportunities for St. Francois County.

“So, having it there is a major, major benefit to us, and if we don’t have these other counties, it would be very difficult for us to keep a qualified person like the doctor,” he said. “[The doctor] isn’t going to operate on 59 bodies per year. He’s not going to stay here for 59 bodies a year. So, we need that extra business. Now, I do agree that we should up the income from the use, and I would venture that maybe a membership fee that is based on the per capita of each county.”

Engler replied to Gallaher, saying, “I don’t think that Washington County should bear $15,000 or $20,000, which would be their percentage of our loss, but there should be something.”

Gallaher repeated the idea of charging the counties a per capita membership fee.

Engler asserted that asking each county to pay a little more for the morgue service they receive from St. Francois County.

“It’s a convenience for [the other counties] to bring them here, and it’s more reasonable,” he said. “Ours does a good job. We turn ours around in about 24 hours, 36 hours, whereas St. Louis… there’s only St. Louis, Springfield, Kansas City and us.”

Commissioner Buckley asserted that he felt the county was in a good position to negotiate with the counties.

“Our morgue basically handles everything to the very southern border of the state, so you’re talking about Farmington south — they bring everything to our morgue.”

Gallaher asked Engler why he said that renegotiations with the other counties would have to take place within the next two months.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich interjected, saying, “Well, in the next few months…”

Engler said, “Before everybody starts putting their budget process together, we need to reach out and say, ‘Hey, listen, here’s a fair way that we think…’

Buckley broke in, saying, “We’ll look at it this year. Like I said, we’ve got a year…”

Engler reiterated that if the counties are contacted too late in the year, they will say they’ve already put together their budget for the coming year. Seiberlich offered his opinion that the county would have until June or July to contact the counties about making changes that will result in a more equitable sharing of costs beginning at the start of 2024.

Gallaher mentioned that Buckley was planning to take a trip to Springfield, Missouri, to learn about their morgue operations.

“We are looking at it,” Gallaher said.

“We’re just basically going down there to look at their structure,” Buckley said. “I mean, to upgrade, we have done wonders out at the morgue. We’re just looking into the future upgrading it, and basically, talk to them about how they financed their morgue.”

Other actions taken during the meeting included the following:

• authorization of hazard pay for road and bridge department personnel.

• appointment of Josh Hall as deputy sheriff at the rate of $21.50 an hour.

• purchase of a vehicle lift for the jail maintenance building at an additional cost of $15,904.

• Adding a flush valve in the maintenance bay to aid in clearing the line and allowing the filling of various tanks, trucks, etc., at a cost of $4,509.

• granted approval for the county to apply for a $250,000 80/20 match recreational trails grant for the Owl Creek project.