Elks name Mork BHS 'Student of the Month'

Mork

 Provided by Farmington Elks

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Shawn Mork is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for February.

The son of Shawn and Michelle Mork, he has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll numerous times. In his athletic endeavors, Shawn has excelled in baseball by garnering awards in his outstanding performance being named all-conference and all-district. He is a welder at the UniTec Center and an A+ tutor. In his free time, Mork is employed by Distinctive Landscaping.

Following graduation, Mork plans to attend college and pursue a degree in business while continuing to play baseball. He aspires to be an apprentice for the boilermakers’ union and become a welder.

Mork will receive $100 for college expenses and compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded May 5.

