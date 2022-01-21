 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning fire damages Farmington home

Morning fire extinguished

Flames overtake the south end of a house near Nelson and Liberty streets Friday morning. Firefighters had it under control in under 30 minutes.

 Submitted photo

Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy Friday morning, the remnants of a residential fire that broke out earlier at a single-family dwelling.

Farmington Police Chief Todd Mecey reported his crew was called at 4:51, when the temperature was 4 degrees, to find heavy fire engulfing the south end of the house.

“Due to the temperatures, we immediately upgraded to a second alarm fire,” he said, adding that help was received from Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Big River/Bonne Terre and Desloge fire departments.

He said the fire took under a half-hour to control, and no one was in the home at the time.

Morning fire extinguished

The house near the intersection of Nelson and Liberty streets was uninhabited when fire broke out and was extinguished Friday morning.

As of about 7:30 a.m. Friday, they were still trying to contact the owner of the home and had not yet started the investigation as to the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

