An important businessman and community builder will again be honored at the 34th annual Moses Austin Festival in Potosi this weekend.

The event kicks off Friday, June 16, when the Hometown Battles begin with the scavenger hunt. Teams of four can register for $25 at the courthouse, where the scavenger hunt begins.

The Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Car Show also takes place Friday. That event starts with the car cruise and parade at 6 p.m. along Main Street. Participants end with a car show set up on Moore Funeral Home’s parking lot.

Festivities continue Saturday with plenty of activities for people of all ages. Food trucks, vendors and crafters will be set up along side streets off of Main Street, and many local businesses will be open later than their regular operating hours. Kids’ activities and games can be found throughout downtown.

A traditional parade kicks off at 11 a.m., followed by live music at two different locations: Heritage Park and the Banta House. Live music and entertainment include Josh Driskill, Jimmy Gilliam, the Christian Crossroads Band, Belinda Link, Ron Allen, and the Sonder Starlets.

There will also be demonstrations and historical attractions and events at this year’s festival.

The local Thomas C. Fletcher Camp #47, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the Louisa Volker Auxiliary #215, and their honor guard unit the 47th Missouri Infantry Company E, Sons of Veterans Reserve, will take part in a Civil War Living History Encampment for Potosi’s Moses Austin Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These groups will have interactive Civil War-era displays such as a child’s Civil War “boot camp” where young visitors may “enlist” and experience some military drills with a wooden cutout musket. Camp life scenes of soldier’s lives will also be set up, and Civil War ladies wearing period attire will visit with festival attendees. Some children’s toys from the era will also be on display and demonstrated by Abbie Warren.

Chris Warren is commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. His wife Twyla, past president, founder and current secretary/treasurer of the Louisa Volker Auxiliary, will also take part in the living history encampment.

Although Austin was born in Connecticut in 1761, he later traveled to Missouri and founded Washington County and the city of Potosi. He’s also credited for helping to found the city of Herculaneum and Austinville, Va., and colonize the state of Texas. Just before his death, Austin asked his son Stephen to take over his attempts at colonizing Texas. Stephen was successful, and the state’s capital is named after his father, Austin.