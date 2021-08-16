Mother seeks justice in daughter's death, second autopsy performed

The prosecutor said he had to issue a subpoena for the autopsy report after his request for it had been denied. Stacie said she declined the prosecutor's request on the advice of her attorney. Her attorney was unable to be reached for comment on the matter.

"So we've been waiting on that to be completed," Hedgecorth said. "Because I will certainly take a look at that, and I would like to see what the findings are and talk to both pathologists. I don't even know if there are any discrepancies because I haven't seen it."

He said he had received a preliminary report, but it did not contain any findings.

"Once I do get a copy of [the second autopsy report], and once I get everything from Highway Patrol, I will sit down and look at everything, and I will certainly look at the second autopsy," said Hedgecorth. "But like I said, I don't have a copy of it, so I don't even know what it says right now. So that's kind of where I'm at with that part of it."