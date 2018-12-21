During open session of the city council meeting, Park Hills Mayor Dan Naucke read Bill 1302, which was an ordinance, authorizing him to enter into an agreement for prosecuting attorney service with Attorney Cira Duffe for the city.
“This is an agreement for services of a prosecuting attorney with Cira Duffe…” Naucke said. “Has everybody had the chance… does anybody have any questions? Let’s read, Bill 1302, an ordinance of the city of Park Hills, Missouri, authorizing the mayor and the city clerk to execute an agreement with Cira Duffe as the city prosecuting attorney on behalf of the City of Park Hills.”
After the first reading, Naucke immediately gave the second reading and Councilman David Easter asked if he could ask City Attorney Ed Pultz a question before they voted.
“Mr. Pultz, if a council member’s son works for the office of Ms. Duffe, is he allowed to vote?” Easter asked.
Pultz said unless the son is still living at home and dependent on the parent, then there is no conflict.
“May I ask the councilman if that is the case? Because I don’t know,” Easter said.
Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland then said they had this discussion Thursday morning and it involves Councilman Alan Coleman’s daughter and sister working in Duffe’s office.
“I was contacted yesterday and we researched it,” McFarland said. “Neither one of them are living at home and aren’t depending on him for any financial support whatsoever, so there is no conflict at all and that is what the attorney said. Am I correct?”
Pultz agreed that was correct and Naucke said they wanted to make sure they were right, too, because that is their job. Naucke then called for a motion to approve and a role call on the vote.
When Councilman Steven Weinhold was called upon for his vote, he said that due to “new information” he received that evening, he wanted to make a motion to table it.
He was told there was already a motion on the table to approve the ordinance and that motion had to be removed before another motion could come up. Weinhold then voted no.
Councilman Edward Hart also voted no. Councilman Larry LaChance and Councilman Michael Bowers both voted in favor. Councilman Easter voted no. Councilman Coleman abstained from his vote.
Both Councilman John Clark and Tom Reed were absent from the meeting. The motion failed with three no votes and two yes votes.
Naucke and Pultz whispered to one another and then Naucke asked for a motion to adjourn and go into executive session.
On Friday morning, McFarland announced that in the executive session the council voted unanimously to terminate Julie McCarver as current city prosecutor. The council also voted to make Duffe the interim prosecutor until the next regular council meeting on Jan. 8. McFarland said one council member abstained from the vote involving Duffe.
When asked if she had been informed of the vote, McCarver said she was directing her questions to her attorney, Edwin Ernst of Ernst and Sowers.
Ernst said he will be representing McCarver and is he currently gathering the facts on the situation. He said she was told they weren't going to renew her contract but she had not been formally told of her termination as of the Daily Journal contacting her.
"(The city) will be hearing from us in the new year," Ernst said.
During a council meeting earlier this month, McCarver addressed the council and mayor asking them why they were seeking a new prosecutor. She was not given an answer. During that same meeting, the council voted on a contract with Duffe and the motion failed despite having four yes votes.
Assistant Managing Editor Teresa Ressel contributed to this story.
