Motorcycle fatalities on the rise

Missouri’s law, which took effect in August 2020, still requires riders 25 and younger, as well as anyone operating under a learner’s permit, to wear helmets. It doesn’t apply to motorized bicycles, defined by the state as having an engine displacement of 50 cc or less, brake horsepower less than 3, and maximum speed of 30 mph.

Otherwise, anyone 26 and older who has health insurance and wants to feel the wind blow in their hair and is willing to risk asphalt in their teeth can forego the helmet and ride naked-headed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a news release in mid-July, marking the halfway point of the "100 Deadliest Days" between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“So far this year, there have been 65 motorcyclist fatalities - an increase of 25% from this time in 2020,” it read. “Thirty-five of these motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet. There were only two such fatalities at this point last year.”

Motorist are endouraged to help the safety of motorcyclists by paying attention and looking twice for motorcycles, since their smaller size makes them more prone to being hidden in a vehicle's blind spots or simply being overlooked.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

