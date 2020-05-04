You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saturday crash
0 comments
top story

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saturday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saturday crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after an accident Saturday night on Highway 8 at Bohr Road in Washington County.

 File

A Washington County man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 45-year-old James Kennon, of Potosi, sustained serious injuries on Highway 8 at Bohr Road when at 8:45 p.m., the front of his westbound 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver's side of a 1997 Dodge Stratus being driven southbound by 56-year-old Mary Rowe, of Bonne Terre.

The report states that Rowe was inattentive and entered the roadway in front of Kennon’s motorcycle.

Kennon was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for his injuries.

According to the report, damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News