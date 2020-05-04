Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saturday crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Washington County man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 45-year-old James Kennon, of Potosi, sustained serious injuries on Highway 8 at Bohr Road when at 8:45 p.m., the front of his westbound 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver's side of a 1997 Dodge Stratus being driven southbound by 56-year-old Mary Rowe, of Bonne Terre.

The report states that Rowe was inattentive and entered the roadway in front of Kennon’s motorcycle.

Kennon was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South to be treated for his injuries.

According to the report, damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

