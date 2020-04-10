You are the owner of this article.
Motorists urged to slow down, pay attention
Motorists urged to slow down, pay attention

Motorists urged to slow down, pay attention

Gov. Mike Parson is warning Missourians who are still driving to slow down during the stay-at-home order.

 stock photo, Pixabay

Missouri’s “Stay Home Missouri” Order and social distancing measures are working to help combat COVID-19, which was emphasized by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Thursday.

According to data gathered from the Missouri Department of Transportation, traffic volumes across the state have significantly decreased. The numbers show drivers are traveling about 40% less and are staying home more.

“I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working,” said Parson. “Based on traffic data across the state, we know people are following the 'Stay Home Missouri' Order, and we are very appreciative of that.”

He said, “Missouri is in a good place right now, but we must keep up these efforts.”

Parson reminded Missourians to continue to practice safe driving and to obey the rules of the road because law enforcement members have seen an increase in speeding due to lower traffic volumes. In addition, last week MoDOT vehicles were stricken three times by distracted drivers.

“Reckless driving leads to accidents and adds to the current stress of our first responders and health care professionals,” said Parson. “That’s why now, more than ever, it is critical to drive safely and obey the rules of the road.”

The governor said that while fewer motorists are on the roadways, truck drivers continue to transport much-needed supplies and MODOT employees are able to complete important road projects and essential maintenance.

In his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Parson also announced that all of the state’s public and charter school buildings are to remain closed for the duration of this academic year. Nutrition programs will continue to provide much-needed meals for school-aged students.

The governor re-emphasized the importance of following the state’s stay-at-home order and following social distancing guidelines to fight against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the death toll for Missouri was 77. More than 3,500 Missourians have tested positive for the virus.

The governor’s “Stay Home Missouri" Order will be in effect through April 24. It began at midnight on April 6.

Concerned about COVID-19?

