Motorists urged to slow down, pay attention

Missouri’s “Stay Home Missouri” Order and social distancing measures are working to help combat COVID-19, which was emphasized by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Thursday.

According to data gathered from the Missouri Department of Transportation, traffic volumes across the state have significantly decreased. The numbers show drivers are traveling about 40% less and are staying home more.

“I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working,” said Parson. “Based on traffic data across the state, we know people are following the 'Stay Home Missouri' Order, and we are very appreciative of that.”

He said, “Missouri is in a good place right now, but we must keep up these efforts.”

Parson reminded Missourians to continue to practice safe driving and to obey the rules of the road because law enforcement members have seen an increase in speeding due to lower traffic volumes. In addition, last week MoDOT vehicles were stricken three times by distracted drivers.

“Reckless driving leads to accidents and adds to the current stress of our first responders and health care professionals,” said Parson. “That’s why now, more than ever, it is critical to drive safely and obey the rules of the road.”