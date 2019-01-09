Try 1 month for 99¢

The Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF) has announced its classroom grant winners in St. Francois County for the year.

MRTF provides seven $500 classroom grants in each of its 14 regions around the state, according to the organization’s vice president, Jack Poston.

“Every school district in the state of Missouri is provided information on how to apply,” he said. “Region 11 is made up of Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Washington, Iron, Madison, Wayne, Reynolds counties, along with Bollinger County which was recently added. Every school district in the state of Missouri is provided information on how to apply.”

Recognized in the Farmington School District was Tonya Cook, a fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. The main goal of her project was to incorporate “real-world” experiences into the curriculum.

Recognized in the North County School District was Shannon Carr, a fourth-grade teacher at Parkside Elementary School. The main goal of her project was to share and instill a love for reading.

Also recognized in the North County School District was Michael Adam Bowers, industrial arts teacher at North County High School. The main goal of his project was to develop skills for students to use measuring tools to aid future employment capacities.

Recognized in the Bismarck School District was Stephanie Pratt, a first-grade teacher at Bismarck Elementary School. The main goal of her project was creating reading and math manipulatives for her class learning centers.

