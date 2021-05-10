 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSHP assisting in search for teen last seen in Belgrade
0 comments
alert top story

MSHP assisting in search for teen last seen in Belgrade

{{featured_button_text}}
Police search for missing Farmington teen

Anyone with any information regarding the Mikayla Jones' whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 573-438-5478 or the MSHP Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452.

 Submitted

A search is underway for a Farmington teen reported missing last week and last seen in Washington County.

Mikayla Jones, 18, of Farmington, was reported missing on Friday and had reportedly was last seen late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left arm that reads "Here Comes the Sun."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sources say that she was last seen at a residence in Belgrade. Her cell phone has reportedly been off since Tuesday, and authorities were able to ping the phone, confirming the device was last turned on in Belgrade.

Police search for missing Farmington teen

Mikayla Jones, 18, is from Farmington and was reported missing on Friday. Police say the teen was last seen in Belgrade.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Jones’ disappearance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Major Case Squad has been activated to assist the sheriff’s office with the search and investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the teen’s whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 573-438-5478 or the MSHP Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News