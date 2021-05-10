MSHP assisting in search for teen last seen in Belgrade

A search is underway for a Farmington teen reported missing last week and last seen in Washington County.

Mikayla Jones, 18, of Farmington, was reported missing on Friday and had reportedly was last seen late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left arm that reads "Here Comes the Sun."

Sources say that she was last seen at a residence in Belgrade. Her cell phone has reportedly been off since Tuesday, and authorities were able to ping the phone, confirming the device was last turned on in Belgrade.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Jones’ disappearance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Major Case Squad has been activated to assist the sheriff’s office with the search and investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the teen’s whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 573-438-5478 or the MSHP Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

