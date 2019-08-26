Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe 2019 Labor Day weekend. It's everyone's responsibility to operate both vehicles and vessels safely and observe all Missouri laws.
In Missouri, 11 people died and 470 were injured in 1,048 traffic crashes over the 2018 Labor Day holiday. That means one person was killed or injured every 9.7 minutes. Of that total, troopers worked 257 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and seven of the fatalities over the 2018 Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested 113 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.
The 2019 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m., Monday.
The patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Thus, all available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.
The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint.
The Labor Day holiday is also a busy boating weekend. In 2018, there were seven boating crashes which included three injuries, but no fatalities. There were no drownings over last year's Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated during last year's counting period. All available marine enforcement troopers will be working to make our waterways safer during the holiday weekend. Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers, and being courteous on the water. With more boats on the water, it is even more important to pay attention when operating a vessel. Remember: Smaller vessels should yield right-of-way to larger vessels.
Never operate a vessel while you are impaired. Alcohol consumption slows reaction time. Avoid overloading your boat with too many passengers and pay close attention to the boats around you. Check your vessel’s navigation lights before heading out at night, be sure to have spare bulbs on board, and observe Missouri's nighttime speed limit of 30 mph on the water. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may subject you to enforcement action or civil liability. Treat other boaters and property owners as you want to be treated.
The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies. If your celebration includes alcohol, designate someone else to drive whether you are in your boat or your car.
