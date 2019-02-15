Try 1 month for 99¢
MSHP investigating death at county jail

A Bonne Terre man died Thursday evening at the St. Francois County Jail. The county has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate the death. 

A Bonne Terre man died Thursday evening while being held at the St. Francois County Jail.

Michael Bennett, 33, passed away at the jail after being arrested for an incident at Lake Timberline.

Trooper Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Friday afternoon that St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has requested MSHP investigate the death of Bennett.

The county coroner states that an autopsy will be performed on Bennett as required by law when someone dies in a government institution.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as details emerge.

