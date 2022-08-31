MSHP makes plea for Labor Day safety

Labor Day weekend plans are being made all over the Parkland. Whether residents stay close to home attending the Desloge Labor Day Festival and being grateful the US 67 bridge repairs are finally done or whether residents travel further afield, Missouri authorities are asking everyone to practice safety and good sense over one of the busiest travel days of summer.

For the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Troop C Spokesman Cpl. Dallas Thompson confirmed troopers will be out in full force executing Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend, patrolling roadways and waterways.

He said in the Parkland region – with its many state parks, lakes and campgrounds – drivers should take particular care.

“We know there's going to be a large increase in traffic, people traveling to the lakes and rivers and campgrounds. We're going to see a large increase in a lot of people pulling large campers this weekend,” he said. “A lot of these folks who are pulling these large campers or boats are fairly new to camping or boating, and some of them are fairly new to pulling large trailers. Give them a little extra room, don't ride right up on their bumpers in case they have to slow down and stop for any kind of obstacles in the roadway.

“We want everyone to get to their destinations as safely as possible and we want to have zero fatalities over this holiday weekend. We can do that, it just takes everyone making good choices behind the wheel.”

Thompson said water safety is also paramount, and most of the drownings MSHP works involve someone who wasn’t wearing a flotation device.

“If you're in a boat, things happen so quickly. You may not have that opportunity to grab that flotation device and get it on before you're thrown out of the boat or the boat overturns or whatever,” he said. “So always have that life vest on, that's your best opportunity to survive any kind of boating incident.”

Missouri no longer has an open container law, but Thompson said that doesn’t mean the patrol is no longer checking for impaired driving. He said if a trooper pulls over a car that has open containers, they’re left to assume there’s a danger of drunk driving.

“We're probably going to ask the driver to step out of the vehicle, come back and have a little chat with us away from that alcohol, so we can eliminate the odor emanating from the bottles or the cans determine if in fact the driver has been consuming the alcohol and if they are impaired or not,” he said. “So it's always a good practice not to drink and drive. It's always good practice, if you have passengers in the vehicle, to not have them drinking while you’re driving, as well, since their open containers can also release the odor of alcohol that will peak our attention.”

Over Labor Day 2021 in Missouri, 11 people died and 458 were injured in 1,124 traffic crashes, which is an average of one person killed or injured every 10 minutes. Last year, troopers arrested 109 people for driving while intoxicated over the three-day weekend. There were nine boating crashes which included one fatality and four injuries. Troopers arrested four people for boating while intoxicated during last year's counting period. Labor Day’s 2021’s good news was, there were no drownings.

The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m., Friday through 11:59 p.m., Monday.

Those in the Parkland who live in Ste. Genevieve County are already gearing up for extra traffic along Highway 61 this weekend, as the 61-Mile Yard Sale stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson.

“It’s a fun weekend that people look forward to each year,” said MoDOT Traffic Engineer Craig Compas, “but we want people to remember that there’s more traffic and more congestion along Route 61 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind.”

He said message boards will be in place along the highway to alert drivers to the busier traffic patterns and to promote safe driving.

“We really want drivers to be alert — to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic,” Compas says. “It’s a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible.”

AAA Missouri, MoDOT and MSHP teamed up to put on press conferences in three cities along I-70 Tuesday, bringing attention the importance of giving emergency responders a wide berth on the road while accidents are being worked.

Missouri’s Slow Down Move Over law requires drivers to, if possible, move over a lane or slow down when approaching accidents involving tow trucks, police, firefighters, EMS crews, MoDOT workers or other emergency vehicles.

An AAA survey found nearly a quarter of drivers — 23% — are unaware of the Move Over law and 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law at all.

In 2021, three people were killed and 73 injured in 246 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles that were running emergency lights on Missouri roadways. Nationally, an average of 24 emergency responders, including tow providers, are hit and killed by vehicles while working accidents each year.