Several traffic accidents were reported during the week that resulted in injuries.

An accident occurred Thursday involving a 2014 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by Brandon Moulton, 30 of Bloomsdale. The MSHP reported a motorcycle traveling north on Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve County collided with a deer and veered off the side of the road.

According to the report, Moulton sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital by Ste. Genevieve EMS. It was noted in the report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as extensive and it was removed from the scene by a private vehicle.

MSHP Troop C reports an accident on Wednesday in Washington County involving a 2017 Arctic Cat Alterra ATV, operated by Rebekah Holman, 43, of Gerald. The report states that the ATV was travelling north on Tiff Road before losing control and overturning.

Holman sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Damage to the vehicle was determined to be moderate, and it was removed from the scene by a private vehicle.

Another Wednesday accident investigated by MSHP Troop E involved a 2006 Mack Truck driven by Roger Kirkpatrick, 32, of Potosi. The truck was travelling west on Highway 32 in Iron County when it veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

Kirkpatrick sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The Mack truck was deemed a total loss and was towed from the scene by Abney's Towing.

On Saturday at 5 p.m. a motorcycle accident occurred on Highway 21 in Iron County. The MSHP Troop E reported a 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by James Stricklen, 67, of Potosi, with Melanie Walbaum, 61, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, as a passenger, was heading north on Highway 21 when it failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to veer off the right side of the road, overturn, and eject both occupants.

Walbaum sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Hospital. Stricklen suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Parkland Hospital. The report states that both were wearing helmets.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Buckley's Towing.

In another Saturday reported by MSHP Troop E, a 1998 Harley Davidson, driven by Lewis Charlton, 70, from Louisville, Illinois, was travelling west on Highway 32 in Iron County. The report states that Charlton attempted to avoid an object in the roadway and the motorcycle swerved and ran off the right side of the road, overturning that ejecting the driver.

Injuries to Charlton were listed as moderate and he was transported by ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Abney's Towing.