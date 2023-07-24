The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple accidents occurring late last week, many of them resulting in injuries.

MSHP Troop C reported an accident last Friday at about 7:17 a.m. involving a 2015 Kia Soul, driven by Melissa Q. Feager, 50, of French Village. The report states that the accident occurred on Bookholtz Road, north of Office Road, in St. Francois County.

According to the highway report, the Kia Soul was traveling north when it veered off the left side of the road, colliding with a tree and overturning.

The report states that Feager suffered minor injuries from the accident and was wearing a seat belt. Reportedly, she was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by EMS.

According to the report, the vehicle sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision and was taken from the scene by Buckley Towing.

MSHP Troop C reported another accident last Thursday at about 12:41 p.m. involving two vehicles near the intersection of Route O and the 154 Exit Ramp in Ste. Genevieve. According to the MSHP report, the vehicles involved were a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2023 Toyota Corolla.

The report states that the Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 79-year-old Charley Stretch, with passenger Brenda Stretch, 77, both of Ste. Genevieve, was heading east on Route O, while the Toyota Corolla, driven by 83-year-old Alice H. Janisch of Ste. Genevieve, was heading south on the 154 Exit Ramp. The report states that the collision occurred when the Toyota Corolla failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the front left of the Chevrolet Equinox.

The report states that both Stretch and Janisch sustained moderate injuries and were taken by Ste. Genevieve County EMS to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for medical treatment.

The passenger in the Equinox, Brenda Stretch, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by EMS. According to the report, everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The report indicates that all vehicles involved in the collision faced extensive damage and were towed away by Ste. Genevieve Towing.

Lastly, MSHP Troop C reported a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at about 1:50 p.m. in St. Francois County. The accident involved a 2018 Ford Escape and a 2001 Ford F-150.

The report states that the Ford Escape, driven by Stella Triplett, 66, from Bismarck, attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 32 before failing to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in it being struck on the right side by the Ford F-150, driven by Dyer Cox, 73, from Park Hills.

According to the MSHP report, Cox was not using any safety device at the time of the accident. His vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed by a private entity.

As per the MSHP report, Triplett was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District and sustained moderate injuries.

The report states that the Ford Escape sustained moderate damage and was taken by Marler's Towing, while the F-150 was towed privately, also facing moderate damage.