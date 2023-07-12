Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrol reports fatal accident

Patrol reports fatal accident

A two-car crash on the north end of St. Francois County took the life of a French Village man Thursday afternoon and resulted in varying degre…

Murder suspect back in custody

Murder suspect back in custody

A local murder suspect is back in custody today after a nearly two-week-long manhunt. Megan Lea Cole (Goodson), 29, of Farmington, was found i…

13 felony convictions in May, June

13 felony convictions in May, June

The five counties of the Parkland convicted felony offenders in circuit court in the last two months. Iron, Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevi…

Watch Now: Related Video

This Small Country Will Have The Same Population As The US In 2050