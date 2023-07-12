Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop E reported an accident on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. involving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to the report, the motorcycle, driven by Caylen T. Nielson, a 21-year-old from Farmington, was heading east on Highway 32, about 1.5 miles east of Bixby in Iron County.

The motorcycle reportedly ran off the right side of the road and collided with several signs. The driver was said to have been thrown off the bike.

The report indicates that Nielson was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, sustaining moderate injuries despite wearing a helmet.

Following the incident, the damaged motorcycle was towed from the scene by Abney's Towing, with minor damage reported.

In an unrelated accident on Tuesday at 9:54 p.m., MSHP Troop C reported a collision at the intersection of Highway 221 and Highway NN in St. Francois County.

According to the report, the first vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. The driver, Gordon L. Mallery, a 32-year-old from Ironton, was heading south on Missouri 221 before crossing the center of the road and colliding with the side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Judith A. Donaldson, a 68-year-old from Annapolis. The Jeep began to skid off the road after being hit and overturned in the ditch, according to the patrol.

The report shows that Donaldson sustained minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance. She was wearing a seat belt.

The Chevrolet Colorado reportedly sustained total damage but was driven away from the scene while the Jeep Grand Cherokee incurred significant damage and was taken from the scene by Marler's Towing.