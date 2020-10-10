MSHP: Watch your speed

Although COVID-19 has somewhat reduced the amount of traffic on Missouri’s highways and byways, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is working next week to remind all drivers that speed can kill.
To date, an 11% increase in traffic crash fatalities over this time last year has been tallied. In Missouri specifically, speed contributed to nearly 32% of the state’s 881 roadway fatalities in 2019 continuing an alarming trend related to speed over the last five years.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind all drivers that a statewide speed enforcement campaign will be held Oct. 10-18.
According to the coalition, speed limit enforcement will be emphasized Oct. 16-18. Law enforcement will be actively enforcing Missouri’s speed limit laws and reminding drivers of the increased risks associated with higher speeds.
Corporal Juston Wheetley, a spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C, said with crashes, the faster you go, the more severe the crash, “and combined with a lack of restraint, it’s a deadly combination.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.
“We’ve cited people for driving more than 100 mph, and you can imagine, if someone crashes at that rate of speed, the amount of destruction it would create, and without the use of restraints, it’s usually fatal,” Wheetley said, adding the patrol is planning to target busy areas with high rates of traffic fatalities associated with low restraint usage — meaning seat belts as well as car seats for infants and children.
“As far as enforcement, the highway patrol takes a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to seat belts and child restraints,” Wheetley said. “Those without a seat belt or child restraint will receive a citation, no matter what time of year it is.”
He said the patrol is seeing 60-65% of its fatalities include lack of seat belts or car seats.
“Saving a few extra minutes on your commute is not worth the increased risk of being involved in a crash that could endanger your own life or the lives of everyone else on the road,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee of the traffic and safety coalition. “Last year, we had 58 departments throughout the state participate in the speed enforcement week. We send out a notice to them, and generally if they’re going to participate, they let our managers know they’ll be more visible and report back statistics. We always have a report at the end of the campaign.”
Speeding is defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit but driving too fast for conditions can also have dangerous consequences including:
- Reducing a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway.
- Providing drivers less time to react to adverse conditions.
- Extending the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop.
- Increasing the distance a vehicle travels once the driver reacts to a hazard.
- Increasing the amount of force involved in a collision.
“We often talk about every driver’s responsibility to drive sober and pay attention, and rightfully so,” Nelson said. “Driving an appropriate speed is equally important and impactful for reducing the number of fatalities on Missouri roadways.”
More information can be found at www.saveMOlives.com.
