MSHP: Watch your speed

“We’ve cited people for driving more than 100 mph, and you can imagine, if someone crashes at that rate of speed, the amount of destruction it would create, and without the use of restraints, it’s usually fatal,” Wheetley said, adding the patrol is planning to target busy areas with high rates of traffic fatalities associated with low restraint usage — meaning seat belts as well as car seats for infants and children.

“As far as enforcement, the highway patrol takes a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to seat belts and child restraints,” Wheetley said. “Those without a seat belt or child restraint will receive a citation, no matter what time of year it is.”

He said the patrol is seeing 60-65% of its fatalities include lack of seat belts or car seats.

“Saving a few extra minutes on your commute is not worth the increased risk of being involved in a crash that could endanger your own life or the lives of everyone else on the road,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee of the traffic and safety coalition. “Last year, we had 58 departments throughout the state participate in the speed enforcement week. We send out a notice to them, and generally if they’re going to participate, they let our managers know they’ll be more visible and report back statistics. We always have a report at the end of the campaign.”