MSP looking for Trails Advisory Board members

Missouri State Parks is now accepting nominations until Aug. 1 for three members to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board.

The term period is Nov. 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2023. New board members are appointed based on experience with trail use and trail construction, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, ability to devote adequate time to the duties, ADA knowledge and experience.

The three representative positions accepting nominations are for all-terrain vehicle riding, bicycling and accessibility.

Roles of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board include:

Review, score and rank applications and make recommendations to the Missouri State Parks’ Grants Management Section for funding.

Annually review the recreational trail project application and open selection process.

Develop project eligibility criteria, including sponsor eligibility.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/61887/missouri-trails-advisory-board-members.