MSP to let campers reserve year in advance

One of the changes visitors will experience is a new contactless, self-check-in feature. On the morning of their planned arrival to a state park or historic site, campers will receive an email with instructions on how to access their reservation online and check in. Alternatively upon arrival, campers can check in by opening the camera on their smartphone device and hovering over the QR code posted at the campsite, and following the prompt.

Come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, bring hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick. Missouri State Parks recommends reviewing signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently following guidelines for the health and safety of others.

Visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and to check for individual park advisories before heading to the park. If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

