Danielle Mueller, of Arnold, recently joined Mineral Area College’s Biology Department as an instructor of Biological Sciences.

She comes to the college from Jefferson College, where she was a biological sciences lab instructor from 2016 to 2018. Previously, she has worked as Science Learning specialist at St. Charles Community College from 2004-2016.

Mueller was educated at Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in biology. She also attended Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Master’s of Natural Science.

Mueller is a member of the professional organization Human Anatomy and Physiology Society (HAPS).

She is married to Josh Mueller and they have two children, Liam, 11, and Juliet, 7, along with the family dog, Luna. Danielle is very active in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with her children.

