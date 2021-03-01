Mum's Café resumes, providing free meals

Wednesday is the day Mum’s Café reopens at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington.

The café opened about 12 years ago. Pam Brooks was on the original committee who helped to start the café. She is now chairman of the committee and has taken over the reins from Barb Viitanen.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year and the café temporarily closed.

“We had to take a little time off because of COVID,” said Brooks.

When the café opens Wednesday at 6 p.m., residents will be served through the drive-thru at the church’s kitchen door located under the canopy on the side of the church. The café will operate in this manner throughout March and will remain open each Wednesday until no food is left.

There is no cost for the meals.

This week’s menu includes mostaccioli, green beans, garlic bread and fresh fruit.

The committee hopes to return the café to inside dining and eliminate the drive-thru-only meals starting April 7. Attendees must wear masks (except while eating) and social distancing will be practiced.