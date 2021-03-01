Mum's Café resumes, providing free meals

Wednesday is the day Mum’s Café reopens at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington.
The café opened about 12 years ago. Pam Brooks was on the original committee who helped to start the café. She is now chairman of the committee and has taken over the reins from Barb Viitanen.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year and the café temporarily closed.
“We had to take a little time off because of COVID,” said Brooks.
When the café opens Wednesday at 6 p.m., residents will be served through the drive-thru at the church’s kitchen door located under the canopy on the side of the church. The café will operate in this manner throughout March and will remain open each Wednesday until no food is left.
There is no cost for the meals.
This week’s menu includes mostaccioli, green beans, garlic bread and fresh fruit.
The committee hopes to return the café to inside dining and eliminate the drive-thru-only meals starting April 7. Attendees must wear masks (except while eating) and social distancing will be practiced.
“That’s our plan and we’re hoping we can do that,” said Brooks. “If COVID numbers go up again, we’ll probably continue drive-thru meals a little longer.”
Some upcoming meals for March include Italian baked chicken, potatoes and green beans and roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables.
“Weather in March is not always dependable,” said Brooks, “so we don’t usually plan too far ahead.”
Brooks said MUM’s Café is a “team effort.” Sixteen members are currently on the MUM’s Café committee.
“The pastor has asked me to lead the café,” she said, “but it takes everybody to do this.’
She said area residents are welcome to pick up their free meal through the drive-thru this month.
“Everybody is welcome,” said Brooks. “You don’t have to be a member of the church. If you’re hungry for food or fellowship, get out of your house and come and get a meal.”
Rev. Ron Beaton is senior pastor at Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 425 North Street in Farmington.
Cornerstone Café
Another local church also offers residents a free meal on Wednesdays.
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Cornerstone Café offers free carryout dinners in the Cornerstone parking lot every Wednesday from 5-6 p.m.
Pastor Dave Wiant has led Centenary Methodist Church for nearly five years. He helps hand out food when needed and visits with their drive-thru guests.
He said the café served more than 6,000 meals in 2019, but only served about 2,500 in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We have not served in person since March of last year and will wait for advice on a time to resume that ministry,” said Wiant.
Although they have a long list of volunteers, the pandemic has kept many away. Their kitchen coordinator, Kathy Holdman, works each week with several cooks and servers to plan and prepare meals.
“When we are serving in person, there are 15-20 volunteers here to serve more than 125 people,” said Wiant. “We have many wonderful volunteers.”
The March menu includes the following:
March 3 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, salad, corn and dessert
March 10 – chicken patty sandwich, potato cake, salad and dessert
March 17 – breakfast casserole, potato cake, salad, pudding and dessert
March 24 – ham sandwich, pasta salad, carrots, applesauce and dessert
March 31 – vegetable beef soup, bread, fruit and dessert
Cornerstone Café, located next to the church, opened in 2009 as a way for the church to celebrate its new ministry by reaching out to their community. The café is supported entirely through the church and special donations.