A local murder suspect is back in custody today after a nearly two-week-long manhunt. Megan Lea Cole (Goodson), 29, of Farmington, was found in St. Francois County and taken into custody without incident. Cole incurred a new felony charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device on June 22 when she allegedly cut off a GPS monitoring device assigned to her by the St. Francois County Circuit Court.

On June 14, Cole bonded out of jail on a $500,000 surety bond with a special provision that she wore a GPS monitoring device. Cole was in the St. Francois County Jail after being charged with four felonies, one of which was a murder charge, in the spring of 2020.

Cole is not a stranger to GPS monitoring. She was wearing a GPS monitoring device when she was alleged to have participated in the murder and subsequent felonious activities. At the time the murder took place, Cole was bonded out of jail pending felony charges on two cases from January 2020.

The two January cases included two felony tampering-with-motor-vehicle charges, one felony resisting-arrest charge, and one misdemeanor operating-a-vehicle-without-a-license charge. All of these charges are still pending.

Cole was on parole for a misdemeanor theft conviction in 2018 when she allegedly participated in the felonies committed in January 2020. Her parole was revoked and she was credited for time served.

Cole is currently in custody at the St. Francois County Jail and has several upcoming court appearances. All appearances will take place at the St. Francois County Courthouse. The first hearing is a confined docket hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 p.m. A bond revocation hearing is on July 21 at 8 a.m. According to Missouri Case Net, three cases have a trial set for Aug. 18 at 8 a.m.