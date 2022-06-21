Musician William Clark Green to perform at Fair Friday night

It's St. Francois County Fair Week, featuring livestock, rides, games — and outdoor entertainment on Friday night.

The St. Francois County Fair Board is presenting Texas-native William Clark Green on the Discover Farmington Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Fairgrounds.

Opening for Green is the band Ridgeway Pass, taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday. The band plays a variety of 70s, 80s, and 90s County, Classic Rock, Blues, and Oldies.

Gate prices are $15 for those over the age of 13, while gate tickets are $9 for those between the ages of six to 12. Adults tickets, for those 13 and older, are $12 with a 30-cent service fee, while tickets for ages six to 12 is $9 with a 23-cent service fee. Tickets are not refundable.

On Saturday, the fair is also hosting Top GunZ, an '80s rock tribute band, on the Discover Farmington Main Stage starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for those over the age of 13, and $9 for those between the age of six to 12.

A full list of Fair Week events can be found on the St. Francois County Fair Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/St.FrancoisCountyFair.

Originating from Eastland, Texas, Green has recently released his sixth album, "Baker Hotel," on March 25 via Bill Grease Records.

Starting at the age of 12, Green began taking guitar lessons at church where his tastes leaned to hard rock, but after experiencing Willis Alan Ramsey’s 1972 debut album, Green’s interests shifted to the Texas singer and songwriter tradition.

Green’s first album, "Dangerous Man," was released in 2008, with his second album "Misunderstood" following in 2010. His third, and breakthrough, album "Rose Queen," was released in 2013 and peaked at 34 on the U.S. Country Albums chart, with fourth album, "Ringling Road," peaking higher at 18 on the U.S. Country Albums chart, and hitting number one of the Heatseekers chart, a listing for new artists.

Green’s newest album, "Baker Hotel," sharpens contemporary roots while exploring outside it, looking toward indie folk to Southern rock anthems. Released back in March, the album’s name is taken from the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas. Baker Hotel had closed in 1972, but has recently been purchased and is planned for restoration with plans to reopen in 2025.

Green is from Eastland, Texas. According to biographical information listed in Wikipedia, he attended A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas, graduating in 2004 before he went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. It took six years for him to graduate as he concentrated on his music career. He currently lives in Eastland, Texas.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

