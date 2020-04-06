'My Kid's Got Talent' contest gives prizes for stay-at-home fun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Missouri’s stay-at-home order in effect and children at home getting antsy, the Daily Journal is giving parents and guardians the opportunity to channel their kids’ talents into winning some sweet prizes.

From April 6-19, upload a 60-second video of your kid’s talent in action in the “My Kid’s Got Talent” contest, sponsored by McDonald’s, Jerry’s Fireworks, Keen Performance Collision Repair and Belgrade State Bank.

Dancing, juggling, yo-yo or magic tricks, singing, yodeling, the sky’s the limit — but videos must be 60 seconds or less, and those who upload the videos must be 18 years old or order, must have ownership of the video, and must agree to let the Daily Journal publish the video. Rules and details can be found at http://dailyjournal.secondstreetapp.com/My-Kids-Got-Talent-2020/

Voting starts at midnight on April 20 and ends at midnight on April 26. Winners will be announced the week of April 27.