'My Kid's Got Talent' contest gives prizes for stay-at-home fun

With Missouri’s stay-at-home order in effect and children at home getting antsy, the Daily Journal is giving parents and guardians the opportunity to channel their kids’ talents into winning some sweet prizes.
From April 6-19, upload a 60-second video of your kid’s talent in action in the “My Kid’s Got Talent” contest, sponsored by McDonald’s, Jerry’s Fireworks, Keen Performance Collision Repair and Belgrade State Bank.
Dancing, juggling, yo-yo or magic tricks, singing, yodeling, the sky’s the limit — but videos must be 60 seconds or less, and those who upload the videos must be 18 years old or order, must have ownership of the video, and must agree to let the Daily Journal publish the video. Rules and details can be found at http://dailyjournal.secondstreetapp.com/My-Kids-Got-Talent-2020/
Voting starts at midnight on April 20 and ends at midnight on April 26. Winners will be announced the week of April 27.
The top-voted video will receive a Visa credit card worth $250 from McDonalds. Then there will be three winners of $100 cards, courtesy of Belgrade State Bank, Keen Performance and Jerry's Fireworks. Those three winners will constitute the single-most, top vote-getter in each of the grade categories: kindergarten-fourth grade, fifth grade-eighth grade, and ninth grade-twelfth grade.
“We wanted to give kids something to do, a project, since they might be going stir-crazy and this is a creative outlet they can get excited about,” said Michelle Menley, advertising manager.
“I’ve seen a lot of talented kids, and I know I love watching ‘The Voice.’ Even if the kids have quirky skills, as long as it’s within the realm of good taste and decency, we want to see it. It can be done simply with a cellphone camera and uploaded within a few minutes.”
For more information, contact Menley at 573-518-3603 or check out the contest link listed above.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.