North County seeks to add additional choir instructor

Pictured are some of the participants of the North County High School's vocal music department. Plans are being made to add an additional choir director.

 Provided by Allyn Rizo

The North County school board voted recently to hire an additional staff member for the high school's music department.

The unanimous vote came after the board was made aware that the number of students within the choir program has been growing and is at a point where another staff member is needed.

The high school's Vocal Music Program is directed by Allyn Rizo and consists of four groups of student singers including Concert Choir, Trebleaires, NC Singers, and Raider Chorale.

Rizo said that the freshman choir class alone has between 60 and 90 students each year. The freshman class currently has 74 students this semester and last semester there were 89 students. That's just one of the four singing groups within the vocal music department.

“That’s just too many students for a single teacher, obviously,” Principal Dr. Ryan Long said. “The program has just continued to grow over the years because of their success and now [Rizo] is going to need some extra help.”

The plan, according to Long, is to have the new teacher work with Rizo at the high school and also assist with the middle school choir program for a portion of the day.

Rizo said they would like to have some involvement by the new staff member at the middle school level, but the goal primarily is to have a team teaching atmosphere at the high school.

“It’s such a blessing to work for a school district that supports the arts enough to create an assistant position,” Rizo said. “At a school our size that’s uncommon, but it shows the level of support our administration gives to our music program."

Long said they hope to have someone in the position within about a month.

The position has been posted on the school district's website as well as moreap.net, a job board for Missouri educators.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

