The North County school board voted recently to hire an additional staff member for the high school's music department.
The unanimous vote came after the board was made aware that the number of students within the choir program has been growing and is at a point where another staff member is needed.
The high school's Vocal Music Program is directed by Allyn Rizo and consists of four groups of student singers including Concert Choir, Trebleaires, NC Singers, and Raider Chorale.
Rizo said that the freshman choir class alone has between 60 and 90 students each year. The freshman class currently has 74 students this semester and last semester there were 89 students. That's just one of the four singing groups within the vocal music department.
“That’s just too many students for a single teacher, obviously,” Principal Dr. Ryan Long said. “The program has just continued to grow over the years because of their success and now [Rizo] is going to need some extra help.”
The plan, according to Long, is to have the new teacher work with Rizo at the high school and also assist with the middle school choir program for a portion of the day.
Rizo said they would like to have some involvement by the new staff member at the middle school level, but the goal primarily is to have a team teaching atmosphere at the high school.
“It’s such a blessing to work for a school district that supports the arts enough to create an assistant position,” Rizo said. “At a school our size that’s uncommon, but it shows the level of support our administration gives to our music program."
Long said they hope to have someone in the position within about a month.
The position has been posted on the school district's website as well as moreap.net, a job board for Missouri educators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.