Nancy Fischer named Parkland Area Coach of the Year

Valle Catholic High School Lady Warriors’ volleyball coach Nancy Fischer has recorded more than 800 coaching victories. Those 800 have included district championships, conference championships, state final fours and state championships.

Fischer, a Valle alum, just completed her 39th year at the helm of the Lady Warriors. The 2021 squad finished with a 32-5-3 record. Among the team’s achievements were a regular season conference title, a conference tournament championship, a district championship, a sectional championship, and a third place finish in the Class 3 state tournament.

Another highlight came early in the season, Sept. 9, when Valle won at Jefferson.

“A fantastic come-from-behind 5-set victory over a very talented Jefferson R-7 team,” she explained. “We dropped the first two sets, and then simply played better and better through the remaining three sets to pull out the win.”

Fischer also noted the conference tournament championship, just the fourth in school history, and the sectional victory.

“The sectional win over Cape Notre Dame on their home court,” she said. “It was a tough 4-set match against a formidable opponent, but our defensive hustle and solid offensive play were the keys to the victory.”

Fischer said she and the Lady Warriors have already begun preparation for the upcoming 2022 season with summer practices earlier this month. It will be the fifth season where Stacie Sargent will be the Warriors’ junior varsity coach and Fischer’s assistant.

Sargent said she has learned that volleyball, for Fischer and the Valle program, is not only about having success in the win column, it's about building character and building better young women that can be successful in the world.

“If you were to measure the 2021 season in just wins and losses, it would definitely have been considered a successful season,” Fischer said. “But beyond that I felt it was a successful season because of the character that our players showed day in and day out.”

Sargent said, among other things, she has learned from Fischer that fundamentals are key, along with the science behind those fundamentals.

“Control what you can control,” Sargent said.

Fischer said she spoke with the players on this upcoming 2022 team about four characteristics that are essential for anyone wanting to be a great volleyball player at Valle. Those characteristics are some God-given athletic talent; a phenomenal work ethic; the ability and willingness to be a team leader and a great teammate; and “coachability.”

“The 2021 Valle volleyball team was led by five seniors: Rachel Blum, Ella Bertram, Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, and Mia Weiler, all of whom possessed those four characteristics,” Fischer said. “Having such a great group of seniors leading the way, made last season very successful.”

“The athletes know that (Coach Fischer) works hard,” Sargent said. “So, in return while she expects hard work from them, they are willing to do just that; work to be the best they can be and make those around you better.”

Sargent said she thinks the reasons for Fischer’s success are plentiful.

“She pours every ounce of her being into the students, whether in the classroom or on the court,” Sargent said. “She works tirelessly with the intention to always be the best and most prepared for any potential eventual situation.”

Fischer also talked about the relationship between teaching on the court and in the classroom.

“I think that coaching any sport gives an educator an opportunity to interact with students in a different realm,” Fischer said. “I believe that coaching and teaching complement one another; a good classroom teacher can simply extend the educational process to the court or field and a good coach can use some of the same motivational strategies in the classroom that have proven effective in sports.”

