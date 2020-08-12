Native forage grazing workshop in Bollinger County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With proper management, grassland pastures that provide high quality forage for livestock can also furnish good habitat for wildlife.

Cattle producers can learn more about how the use of native warm-season grasses can benefit livestock and native wildlife Aug. 26 at a native forage grazing workshop that will be held on a private farm in Bollinger County near Patton. The address is RR 5, Patton, 63662 (near Meadow Heights School). Attendees will learn how to establish and graze native forage while touring a newly established pasture and a pasture currently grazed in its second year.

This workshop is a collaborative effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, and Bollinger County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD).

The workshop will be from 6-8 p.m. Participants are asked to register by Aug. 17. People can register and request accommodations by calling 573-238-2671, ext. 3. People who have questions about this event can also contact MDC Private Land Services Southeast Regional Supervisor Brad Pobst at 573-290-5730 or Brad.Pobst@mdc.mo.gov. People can also contact Wes Buchheit with Pheasants/Quail Forever at wbuchheit@pheasantsforever.com.

Benefits of warm-season grasses