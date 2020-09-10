NB I-55 reduced for repairs starting Tuesday

Northbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson Counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway.
This section of roadway is located from mile marker 141, near Ozora to mile marker 165 near Danby.
Weather permitting, work will take place Sept. 15 through Nov. 15, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
