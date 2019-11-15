NC approves financing plan

The North County School Board approved a capital facilities lease financing plan, approved a district retirement incentive, and made a decision on the vacant school board position.
Two candidates, Stacey Wilfong and David Bahr, had applied to fill the seat left by Kasey Jenkins after he moved out of the boundaries of the school district. Jenkins was on the board for four and a half years, leaving partway through his second term. The timing required the board to appoint one of the candidates to fill out the term until April 2020, when the appointed member could run again to complete a full year of the term before running for re-election in April 2021 for a full, three-year term.
Separately during the open session, Bahr and Wilfong answered board members’ round-robin questions regarding their knowledge of the district, their opinions on its strengths and weaknesses and their perspectives on what was needed in North County’s future.
When it came time to vote, the six-member board was deadlocked: Randy Hubbard, James Bullock and David Mallow favored Bahr; Shane Claywell, Jerry Reed and Ted Eaton favored Wilfong. Hubbard, board president, announced no candidate would fill the vacancy until the April 7, 2020, election. It would remain a six-member team until then.
To relieve some of the financial challenges which the school district is experiencing, board members approved a $2,575,000 capital facilities lease financing deal presented by Larry Hart and Brad Wegman of LJ Hart of St. Louis. According to the legal notice issued before Wednesday night’s public hearing, the funds will be used to “replenish a portion of the operating funds previously expended for the construction, equipping and furnishing of the athletic complex; and completion of other repairs and improvements to existing facilities of the District…”
The funding would put badly needed money back into reserves, raising it from 7% to 14%.
The multipurpose building had been built with capital funds. Usually, bond issues are passed to fund capital projects. The board is considering putting a no-tax-increase bond issue on the April ballot to cover the $2.5 million, which would require 57% of the vote to pass.
The financial initiative regarding the multipurpose building and the no-tax-increase bond issue are two goals out of eight in the financial roadmap Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy laid out recently for the board.
Another goal in the financial roadmap, early separation incentives, was also approved Wednesday night.
The incentive is available to employees who are certified or classified; have at least five years of full-time service to the district; are eligible for PEERS or PSRS retirement; are receiving full insurance benefits through the district. The incentive pays for the employee’s insurance for three school years, either by including them in the benefit pool or paying them the equivalent of the cost in January. The agreement must be signed and submitted to Assistant Superintendent Katie Bockman by Jan. 6.
Levy said the district pays about $7,000 per employee on insurance benefits. He’s hoping 10 employees come forward, and he said about five employees have already shown interest.
In other news:
- Parent teacher conferences were slimly attended in middle school and high schools, but elementary school attendance was high.
- The date of the next school board meeting will be Dec. 11.
- The board approved a four-year copier lease program that would provide 11 copiers for a steep discount to the district.
- The board approved buying an enclosed trailer for UniTec.
