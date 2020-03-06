NC candidates meet the public

A slate of six North County School Board candidates spoke at a packed Desloge Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday.
Four school board positions are up for election or re-election. A one-year term held by resigned member Kasey Jenkins, who moved out of the district this fall, was up for grabs, but the board appointed David Bahr in February to fill the remainder of the second year of Jenkins’ term, and Bahr had previously been the sole filer to fill the last year of Jenkins’ term. Unless a single write-in candidate procures the majority of votes, his April 7 election to the one-year term is secure.
Three, three-year terms are also up for election and are currently held by Ted Eaton, Jerry Reed and Shane Claywell, none of whom are seeking re-election. Six district residents have filed for the three seats: Adam Froidl, Julie Pratte, Jake Long, Stacy Tiefenauer Wilfong, Alan Gremminger and Stacey Leigh Kay.
But first, North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy informed the crowd about the no-tax increase bond issue upon which the district is depending to increase safety and security for students, make capital improvements, improve accessibility for disabled students, and pay off leases.
In all, about $13.5 million would be raised if four-sevenths of the voters in the North County School District say “yes.” The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.
“One question we get often is can bond money be used to support staff? And the answer is no, it must be used for capital purchase and capital improvements,” Levy said. “But the money that we free up by not transferring funds, all of that money can be used to support our teachers and our staff and make sure that our kids have the materials they need to learn every day.”
The bond would more specifically include:
- Replacing 63 HVAC units and the control system, repairing roofs, updating auditoriums, resurfacing the high school track;
- Adding cameras to all district properties, securing entrances, instituting a check-in/check-out system;
- Replacing wheelchair lifts at the intermediate school, improving ADA accessibility at the middle school, installing sound panels in cafeterias, and updating playgrounds to add an inclusive-play unit;
- Paying off the existing lease-purchase agreement on the multipurpose building at the high school.
A number of presentations about the bond issue are coming up, including 6 p.m. March 24 at Lincoln Street Event Center, Desloge; Bonne Terre Chamber, noon-1 p.m. March 25 at Heritage Hall; and Bonne Terre City Hall auditorium, 6 p.m. March 31.
Levy concluded by assuring the crowd that the list of needs was compiled by members of the entire district.
“We are very passionate about what we do. And every piece of this ties back to how do we help students every day,” he said. “We want our students to feel safe. We want them to feel secure. We want them to feel valued in the environment we provide them.”
Chamber board member Todd Mahaney moderated the questions put to the school board candidates, who were each given a minute to introduce themselves in the beginning, and two minutes to conclude at the end of the forum. In between, pairs of candidates answered specific questions—Candidates A and D got the same question, candidates B and F got the same question, and candidates C and E got the same question.
The first question, “As a candidate, why do you believe you have the skill set needed to handle this extraordinary financial responsibility?” was put to Wilfong and Long.
Wilfong answered that, as an educator at Mineral Area College, she was aware of grants and other alternative means of funding that could help the district.
“Everyone knows the budget's not great, but I think there's a lot of resources we can pull from. There's different grants, there's different programs, all those kind of things that we can incorporate into our classrooms into our district that maybe are out there that we don't know about,” she said. “Maybe they're out there, we just haven't reached out to them yet. I think we have to be very resourceful and those things that we do, and the community we have here is amazing with the support they give.”
Long said, as a director of the federal Educational Talent Search program at MAC, he was accustomed to overseeing budgets of $500,000-$750,000. He has also served as treasurer on MO-KAN-NE, the three-state organization that’s one of 10 national organizations representing federal TRIO programs nationwide.
“I do have experience sitting on boards, watching over expenditures, making sure that we're making prudent purchases,” he said. “Again, if everything is focused on the students, that's key. Like Dr. Levy has mentioned, there are a lot of things that we do need, now is the time we must make these purchases and it's so important to pass the bond issue.”
Mahaney addressed the second question to Kay and Froidl: “What experience or intentions will you call on to effectively promote your ideas and beliefs?”
Kay, who is a communication arts instructor for Potosi School District, said she is interested in bringing her experience as an educator and a mother to the board. As an instructor, she said she is responsible for the data teams.
“Part of the challenge that we always face with any kind of an educational team is getting each other to work together and to see other people's perspective,” she said. “In my experience in research, you know, I do have the ability to say, hey, look, you know, I don't know the answer to that. I have that kind of humility. But I also have the tenacity to find the answers that we need. And I have the ability in which to do so. We need the value of a team.”
Froidl said as a marketing and brand manager for the St. Louis Cardinals, and as a former North County baseball player himself, he knows the importance of working as a team.
“If you ask any of my former coaches or teachers or employers, I have that ability to be very level-headed in decision-making. While I’m not afraid to voice my opinion, I also know that I, too, am sometimes wrong. We need a board of differing opinions and different strengths, but that has the ability to get together, talk through things, come to the best decision, then back each other in those decisions.”
Mahaney posed the third question to Pratte and Gremminger: “What thoughts have you given to emotional intelligence in the school system? And what are your plans for tackling this nearly immeasurable challenge?”
Pratte, who works for Belgrade State Bank, said while her strength is working with numbers and figures, she knows that without students’ basic needs being met, students won’t be in a position to learn.
“I know that our staff morale is really low and our kiddos are not going to learn as effectively, one, if they come to school hungry, two, if morale is down with the teachers,” she said. “…And I feel that as a board, you’ve got to be open to suggestions and opinions from the teachers. The teachers are spending the majority of the time with our kiddos, they see more than we parents do. So with that being the case, I would want an open dialog with the teachers, with the staff to figure out how to how to make that work.”
Gremminger, who had been a two-term alderman for Desloge, said this was a question that was difficult for him to answer, indicating it spoke to his heart.
“There's, there's something that I tell my daughter, every year before the first day of school. It's difficult for me to talk about,” he said. “A lot of times, our teachers are more than just a teacher. They're sometimes the only positive in our students’ lives. Our teachers are so good at that. There's no replacing that. That is the absolute key that our teachers are so much more than teachers. They care. They're underpaid, and they still they continue to do these things day after day after day. That's so important to our kids.”
All candidates answered the last question in similar ways: “How you can have common ground with one of your opponents and how you can support them if you are not elected?”
Everyone on the dais observed it was a strong slate of candidates with whom they were competing, and many of the candidates knew each other or knew of each other, and they would all support the winners.
Kay shared an anecdote. “I was driving home from school on Friday with my boys and my 9-year-old said, ‘Mom? Have you seen all the school board signs?’ ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Did you know that I know some of your opponents?’” Kay said. “And I said, ‘Well honey, of course you do, they're your neighbors and our friends.’”
Pratte agreed, “I also believe we all have common ground up here. We wouldn't be sitting up here. We all have a love for this district,” she said. “We all, like Stacy said, we bleed, you know, blue and gold. I will remain active just like I am now and still support the board.”
Wilfong said this was her first time running for election and she felt like she had already supported the district her whole life, having a long family history with the district, and “I will continue to, because my daughter’s in second grade …you’re all kind of stuck with me,” she said, laughing.
Gremminger said when someone asked who he was running against, he answered, “I’m not running against anybody. I’m running for a seat on the board. I think everybody at this table makes a good board member. I know that I'm a good board member. So we all have the commonality that we want the district to succeed. We want it to be successful. Most of all, we want our students to come out with a good education and be ready to move on to wherever they’re ready to go.”
Long said he was aware that every candidate could bring something special in their area of expertise, and noted his was working on boards, budget issues and building community relationships. “Again, to reiterate what everyone has said, if we did if our hearts weren't in the right place, we wouldn't be here today.”
Froidl said whether or not he’s on the board, “is not going to change the fact that I'm going to do everything that I can to use my abilities to help find those ways to generate revenue and bring in more money so that we can help fund these teachers and fund the programs that we're doing. So whatever it takes, I’ll do, including building the Raider brands. It’s not in the best shape that it's ever been right now.”
The forum was recorded by the broadcasting students at UniTec Career Center.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.