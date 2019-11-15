{{featured_button_text}}
North County Cheerleaders win at MCCA Regional Cheer Competition

North County varsity cheerleaders took first place at regionals for the second year in a row. Pictured in the bottom row are seniors Sophia Welch, Madi Jones, Kaitlyn Radcliff, Kailey Adams, Dee Berg. Top row includes Lydia Martinez, Macy McCarty, Taylor Norris, Emi Ealick, Alexis Callahan, Lexi Sillman, Sophia Barton, Katie Rouggly and Alaynah Logan.

 Submitted photo

Middle School, junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders for the North County School District distinguished themselves recently at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association regional cheer competition in Washington on Oct. 26-27.

Middle school cheerleaders received first place, junior varsity received second place and varsity cheerleaders took first place for the second year in a row. The teams competed against several other schools in the St. Louis regional competition.

The middle school cheerleaders will be competing again Dec. 15 at the Bootheel Classic. The junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders will be moving on to state at Linderwood University Nov. 16-17. The varsity cheerleaders will also perform in Dallas for NCA high school nationals.

North County Cheerleading Coach Tia Propst said she was proud of the cheerleaders. She said they have a great work ethic and have demonstrated persistence.

“This team has been such a joy to work with. They are so determined and constantly trying to better themselves. We all, cheerleaders and coaches, take a lot of pride into everything we do,” Propst said.

Propst said that during regionals, varsity “walked out and left everything on the mats,” confident and ready to perform.

“As I sat down and looked at our cheering section, it was such an amazing feeling. Our families and friends were yelling and cheering on the girls. Afterwards, we all sat in a circle holding hands during awards. Waiting to hear what we were awarded was the most amazing feeling,” she said. “This group is more than just the 2019-2020 competition team, they are family. They have dreams and goals for their team and work hard to achieve each one. I couldn't be more proud of this group and I can't wait to see how they do the rest of the season."

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

