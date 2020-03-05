NC considers pre-K expansion

North County’s Board of Education meeting in February included discussion about the district’s plans to expand preschool enrollment next year by a maximum of 60 students or a minimum of 20. Currently, the district offers half-day options in the morning and afternoon.

The proposal was met, however, with some concern from a couple of local daycare operators.

The preschool expansion is the fourth part of the district’s overall financial road map that Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy unveiled last fall, and was introduced at the meeting by Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples.

“Early childhood is my background so making sure we structure programs so they’re academically appropriate and making sure students come and get the very best preschool experience before they come to kindergarten is a priority,” Levy said earlier this winter.

“Preschool has always been part of everything I’ve done. When I was principal (at a previous job) we wrote a grant for a Missouri preschool project and started one in our district. And where I was most previously we had two MO preschool project classrooms and a Missouri early childhood special education classroom and then a state formula classroom,” he said. “We had 1,000 kids pre-K through 12 and we had four preschool classrooms.”