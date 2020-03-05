NC considers pre-K expansion

North County’s Board of Education meeting in February included discussion about the district’s plans to expand preschool enrollment next year by a maximum of 60 students or a minimum of 20. Currently, the district offers half-day options in the morning and afternoon.
The proposal was met, however, with some concern from a couple of local daycare operators.
The preschool expansion is the fourth part of the district’s overall financial road map that Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy unveiled last fall, and was introduced at the meeting by Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples.
“Early childhood is my background so making sure we structure programs so they’re academically appropriate and making sure students come and get the very best preschool experience before they come to kindergarten is a priority,” Levy said earlier this winter.
“Preschool has always been part of everything I’ve done. When I was principal (at a previous job) we wrote a grant for a Missouri preschool project and started one in our district. And where I was most previously we had two MO preschool project classrooms and a Missouri early childhood special education classroom and then a state formula classroom,” he said. “We had 1,000 kids pre-K through 12 and we had four preschool classrooms.”
Samples explained that a community survey shared with North County employees and the public last fall found that almost 80% of the 300 respondents favored the district offering full-day preschool. For years, the district has offered four half-day preschool classes — two in the morning, two in the afternoon — to a total of about 60 kids. Samples said there are nine names on a waiting list. At Thursday night’s meeting, one of the preschool special education teachers noted that, of the 18 kids she teaches, she had 11 who have never attended daycare.
If the program is expanded, the 4- to 5-year-olds would count toward average daily attendance, which could provide the cash-strapped district with additional funding. There was also mention that some existing staff might be moved over to the pre-K program, which would prevent letting go of any personnel while enrollment continues to decline. Samples said they have enough classroom space to expand, as well.
Samples said between state and federal funding, the expansion would amount to little or no additional cost to the district while offering full- and half-day options to parents who might not be able to afford preschool, or who lack transportation to drive their children there.
Denise Black and Shelby Kennedy, operators of two different private daycare centers in the district, expressed concern that the district would be reducing the rolls of children under their watch and reducing their revenues from caring for children birth to kindergarten-age. They asked why local daycare providers hadn’t been informed that the school district was planning to expand its pre-K offerings.
Samples assured them he had heard favorable feedback from Head Start and other daycare providers he contacted, and that the district at this time would only be recruiting 4-year-olds since sometimes 3-year-olds are still being toilet-trained, adding another layer of oversight the district would prefer not to assume. He also said the district’s primary focus is on 4-year-olds who would qualify for free and reduced lunch.
“These are kids whose parents probably can’t even afford daycare,” Samples said. “We’re trying to recruit the low-end-scorers of those children we pre-screen.”
A committee meeting regarding the pre-K expansion will be held March 27, and Samples said that more daycare providers are being contacted for information and feedback.
Busing, plus breakfast and lunch is also included in each 4-year-old’s day of play-based education through the North County School District.
Levy pointed out that school districts in De Soto, Jackson and Kirkwood offer full- and half-day pre-K programs, with De Soto having offered theirs for 15 years.
“I have a degree in early childhood education. I’m also blessed to serve on the state’s committee for early childhood education,” Levy said. “Statistics show kids have increased success later in life when they have a strong start in a play-based facility that allows them to learn social skills and behavioral expectations at school, and lets them have authentic academic opportunities.
“There are two ways to approach it, we can intervene early, or we can miss the opportunity to give students the skills they need to get a strong start. Preschool intervenes early and gives kids those foundational skills so they’re ready for kindergarten. I think it’s one of those untold stories about education, it’s right there, from 3-5 years old, how do we get them a better start, earlier.”
North County will hold registration for the 2020-2021 Early Childhood and Kindergarten classes Tuesday and Wednesday at North County Primary in the North County Developmental Center, 405 Hillcrest Dr. in Bonne Terre.
Parking will be available in the lower lot in front of the building. Dates and times for registration are Tuesday, 8 a.m.–noon and 1–6 p.m.; and Wednesday, 8 a.m.–noon and 1-6 p.m.
For Early Childhood, children must be 4 years old before Aug. 1.
For Kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
The following information is needed for registration: child's state-issued birth certificate; immunization record; photo identification; current proof of residency: real estate tax receipt; utility bill within last 30 days, rental/lease agreement.
This information must be in the same name as the parent registering the child. If living in another household, someone from the household with the same proof of residency, as stated above, must accompany the applicant and complete a waiver and sign with the notary provided by North County.
If one’s child is currently attending North County Early Childhood, they will not need to pre-register for kindergarten.
If a state-issued birth certificate is missing and the child was born in Missouri, please contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947.
Early Childhood and Kindergarten screening appointments will be made during registration. Kindergarten screening will be held by appointment only on April 15-17 at the North County Developmental Center on the Primary Campus. Early Childhood screenings will be held by appointment only May 4-7 in the Multi Purpose Room at the Primary campus.
