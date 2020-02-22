NC discusses bond issue

“Hopefully, this will provide funds down the road so we can start paying our teachers better, which I think is a huge goal for all of us, especially people like me,” she said. “My kids attended and they had amazing teachers we want to keep, so I am here to ask for help.”

Hammack said her counterpart, Jennifer Huff, is working on her own time to create support pieces: flyers, social media pages, brochures.

“There are a ton of ways that people can get involved. If you want to be on our committee, we would love to have you,” she addressed those assembled in the board room. “If you'd like to take a look at the Facebook page for the bond issue and share it, we would love for you to do that. It really gets the word out.”

Hammack said anyone who would like to donate for yard signs or advertising would be appreciated.

“Other things you can do is help drive voter registration. I think we have a couple weeks for people to register to vote. You could work the polls, and like I said, we're not going to do phone calls, but we have lots of social media,” she said. “If you would be willing to put a sign in your yard, please let us know and we'll get you one of those but anything that you all can do.

