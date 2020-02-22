NC discusses bond issue

North County School District’s Board of Education discussed at length several topics during its meeting Thursday night, including the April 7 Proposition S bond issue, calendar dates, and students and staff who deserved special recognition.
Two members of the campaign steering committee spoke regarding the no-tax increase issue slated to address safety, security and accessibility.
The April 7 measure would also pay off existing leases and fund capital improvements throughout the district. In all, about $13.5 million would be raised if four-sevenths of the voters in the North County School District say “yes.” The deadline to register to vote is March 11.
Community member Lisa Hammack, one of the bond issue campaign managers, said the committee of staff, teachers and community members are excited to be working on their own time in support of an issue crucial to the district’s financial future.
“We think this is going to put our district in a great position,” she said of the initiative. “The focus is on safety for our students and putting our buildings in a much better position, building more inclusive playgrounds where all students can participate, and doing a ton of repairs.”
She observed that many are hoping if the district can make the needed repairs, security efforts and accessibility improvements with the money raised from the bond issue, needed raises for staff and faculty might be more feasible.
“Hopefully, this will provide funds down the road so we can start paying our teachers better, which I think is a huge goal for all of us, especially people like me,” she said. “My kids attended and they had amazing teachers we want to keep, so I am here to ask for help.”
Hammack said her counterpart, Jennifer Huff, is working on her own time to create support pieces: flyers, social media pages, brochures.
“There are a ton of ways that people can get involved. If you want to be on our committee, we would love to have you,” she addressed those assembled in the board room. “If you'd like to take a look at the Facebook page for the bond issue and share it, we would love for you to do that. It really gets the word out.”
Hammack said anyone who would like to donate for yard signs or advertising would be appreciated.
“Other things you can do is help drive voter registration. I think we have a couple weeks for people to register to vote. You could work the polls, and like I said, we're not going to do phone calls, but we have lots of social media,” she said. “If you would be willing to put a sign in your yard, please let us know and we'll get you one of those but anything that you all can do.
"Again, it's our community, it's our school, so we appreciate everybody's support.”
Some of the bigger projects that would be covered by the issue include:
- Replacing 63 HVAC units and the control system, repairing roofs, updating auditoriums, resurfacing the high school track
- Adding cameras to all district properties, securing entrances, instituting a check-in/check-out system
- Replacing wheelchair lifts at the intermediate school, improving ADA accessibility at the middle school, installing sound panels in cafeterias, and updating playgrounds to add an inclusive-play unit
- Paying off the existing lease-purchase agreement on the multipurpose building at the high school.
In other business conducted at the board meeting, members heard reports from several staff members recognizing students and employees who made extraordinary achievements recently.
Brandon Gregory, Parkside Elementary principal, recognized fourth graders Joli McFarland, Kloey Peery, Camille Levy, Melody Winch, Khloe Nickolaus and Julie Metcalf for taking the initiative to raise $2,000 through a change drive, a bake sale, and hefty donations. The $500 they raised through a change drive – “And this is from a third- and fourth-grade building, this is a big deal folks,” Gregory said — went to the annual Christmas fundraiser for families and children in need. Then, on Feb. 8, they held a bake sale and raised $500 through sales and $1,000 in donations, which they used to shop for a wish list given to them by the children’s hospital.
“I’m super proud of you and I want you to know that,” Gregory told the girls.
Gregory also introduced fourth-grader Caraline Willard, who was selected to Missouri Music Educators’ inaugural Missouri All-State Children’s Choir. She and her fellow choir members had been selected through audition.
Dr. Ryan Long, high school principal, recognized teacher Erik Schonhardt for his quick reactions to save a fellow attendee at a conference they were all attending in St. Louis. Long said they were leaving the conference and a woman, whom they didn’t know, was lying unconscious in the parking lot. Schonhardt checked for a pulse, discovered she wasn’t breathing and administered CPR, reviving her and staying with her until EMTs arrived.
“Obviously, we're really proud of him and his willingness to jump into that situation. It was a very scary situation and we had no idea who this person was,” Long said. “But we just appreciate his selflessness, he didn't hesitate to come to her aid. He knew there was a need and he rushed to it.”
Dawn Eaton, special education director, recognized K-2 special ed instructor Jeanetta Sansoucie for the work she has undertaken as the Special Olympics coach. She was recently voted Outstanding Coach for Southeast Missouri Special Olympics, which Eaton said was well-deserved.
“’She is one of the most patient, compassionate and caring coaches in the southeast area. She makes it a priority to give all her athletes individual attention,’” Eaton read from the nominating information in the luncheon program. “’…She gives so much time and effort to improving the lives of our athletes. This award is just a small way Special Olympics Missouri can acknowledge the energy she gives to this program year after year.’ And it's absolutely true every word of that. We love you very much.”
In other business, the board:
- Set May 21 as the high school graduation date;
- Moved the next board meeting to March 11, a Wednesday, from March 12, a Thursday;
- Approved the North County Sports Medicine proposal;
- Approved the Launch Program for virtual courses;
- Adopted the calendar for the 2020-21 school year, which was coordinated with staff and faculty;
- Approved Incite Design Studios as the architectural firm of record, in conjunction with the April 7 no-tax-increase bond initiative;
- Tabled a discussion on preschool expansion until March’s meeting.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.