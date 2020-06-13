NC discusses budget, reopening

North County School Board welcomed new members, discussed budgets and salaries, and talked about reopening buildings for class during Wednesday night’s meeting at the high school auditorium.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy administered the oath of office to new board members Julie Pratte, Stacy Wilfong, David Bahr and Alan Gremminger, who were elected June 2. Bahr has attended earlier meetings as a member and he ran for the one-year term unopposed. Officers on the board were announced. They are Randy Hubbard as president, James “Jebo” Bullock as vice president, Pratte as treasurer and David Mallow as secretary. The recording secretary is Joan Kelly, administrative assistant to Levy.
The board chose to table decisions on the tentative budget, as well as a proposal for raising employee pay until it meets again at 6 p.m. on June 24, the day after graduation. Typically in July, the board meets in a work session to prepare for the following year. This year, there will be no July meeting. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Levy proposed a raise for all employee classifications during the 2020-21 school year. The tentative budget was put together with dipping enrollments and state funding cuts in mind, but those budget depleters would be offset by the CARES Act, county grant options and the capital improvements funding received from the bond issue that just passed. Although the bond issue funds can only be spent on capital improvements outlined in the ballot language, it also means that money for those projects won’t be taken out of the district’s overall budget.
While many board members were interested in giving North County employees a raise in pay — the district is said to be one of the more poorly-compensated districts — they were concerned the district was not yet out of the woods, financially. The fiscal year began with a deficit and acknowledgement that the trend of dipping enrollments doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.
“We’re definitely in better shape financially than we were a year ago. It’s time we did something for our teachers,” Hubbard said, although he agreed with other board members he would still like more time to review the tentative budget before the next board meeting on June 24. Levy said he would fine-tune various aspects of the budget.
The prospect of reopening classrooms was discussed. District classrooms haven’t been used since mid-March when awareness of the coronavirus pandemic’s spread and severe nature caused the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to advise closing the state’s public schools.
Gov. Mike Parson announced this week the state will enter Phase Two of his reopening plans. DESE and the Department of Health and Senior Services are giving a webinar on June 16 entitled, “DESE/DHSS School Reopening Guidance.” Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples said during the course of the meeting that he already has an eye on the precautions and protocol that might need to be instituted to provide a safe learning environment.
The board also:
- Approved non-resident tuition rates for students who would be enrolled in the Sunrise R-9 School District, located near De Soto. They’re the only non-resident students North County allows, and two or three students are bused in each year, Levy said.
- Heard Hubbard thank North County employees, civic organizations and community volunteers for working hard to convince voters to pass the June 2 bond issue. The bonds will fund improvements for accessibility and safety on campuses throughout the district.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
