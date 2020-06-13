NC discusses budget, reopening

While many board members were interested in giving North County employees a raise in pay — the district is said to be one of the more poorly-compensated districts — they were concerned the district was not yet out of the woods, financially. The fiscal year began with a deficit and acknowledgement that the trend of dipping enrollments doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

“We’re definitely in better shape financially than we were a year ago. It’s time we did something for our teachers,” Hubbard said, although he agreed with other board members he would still like more time to review the tentative budget before the next board meeting on June 24. Levy said he would fine-tune various aspects of the budget.

The prospect of reopening classrooms was discussed. District classrooms haven’t been used since mid-March when awareness of the coronavirus pandemic’s spread and severe nature caused the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to advise closing the state’s public schools.