All things Raider will take over the northern part of St. Francois County Friday, as North County School District celebrates its annual homecoming and paints its towns blue and gold.

This year’s theme is “Old School.” It’s been a busy spirit week on campus: Monday, Disco Fever; Tuesday, Old School Video Games; Wednesday, Jocks or Crocs; Thursday, Color Wars, with blue for seniors, gold for juniors, purple for sophomores and green for freshmen; Friday, Blue and Gold.

Two parades are traditionally routed through Bonne Terre and Desloge.

North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for the parade and activities.

With Raider fans decked out in blue and gold and assembling along the parade routes, Bonne Terre’s procession will take off at 1:45 p.m. heading south on North Allen Street to Benham, turning west to Division Street, then east to School Street before heading east to the library. About 2:25 p.m., the procession will organize in Desloge on Lincoln Street near the Desloge City Hall. The procession will head south on Lincoln to Chestnut, east on Chestnut to Madison, then Madison to Walnut.

After a few hours of downtime, the Raiders will square off against Hillsboro at 7 p.m. on Friday night, right after the homecoming court coronation.

This year’s homecoming queen candidates are Seniors: Kailey Adams, Julia Christopher, Madilynne Jones, Ashlynn Moore and Carly Stephens; Juniors: Macey Causey, Savanna Hosking and Izzy Wruck; Sophomores: Emma Gaugel, Adeline Layton and Grace Turnbough; and Freshman: Paige Lewis, Lauren Owings and Luca Wruck.

Once the queen and her escort are crowned, the Raiders will take the field against the Hillsboro Hawks.

When victory is determined and the crowd dies down, it’s only a matter of hours before Saturday’s final preparations for the Homecoming dance happen. The dance starts at 7 p.m. in the Commons Area at the high school.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

