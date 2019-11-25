NC gets two grants for school safety

North County School District’s efforts to keep students and employees safe were recently boosted. The district received generous grant funding from Desloge Walmart and Mineral Area Friends of National Rifle Association.
The district sprawls across the northern part of the county and has six campuses within the city limits of Bonne Terre and Desloge. In addition to its school buildings, the district oversees the safety of its administrative offices and bus garage in Bonne Terre, and a storage building in Desloge.
A $21,000 grant from the NRA School Shield program, received in October, will be used to enhance security cameras throughout the district. Some cameras will be newly installed, while others will be upgraded, according to School Resource Officer Jamie Crump, who, with fellow SRO Brian Whitfield, authored the grants.
The Desloge Walmart Community grant will be funded in the amount of $750. The funds will be used to install new security camera monitors at each campus of the school district, Crump said.
The NRA’s School Shield Task Force was introduced in December 2012 following the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Mineral Area Friends of NRA Committee Chairperson Ben Minkel said students who are in a safe and secure learning environment have a better chance of academic success.
“As a parent, I know the concerns parents have in regard to wanting their children in a safe and secure learning environment,” he said. “The NRA School Shield grant program is committed to keeping our students safe.”
William Britton, store manager at Desloge Walmart, said he appreciated the way his company supported North County and surrounding schools on issues like gun safety.
“It’s just so important and we want to be a part of that effort,” he said.
