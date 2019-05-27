The North County school board voted to hire an assistant superintendent, as well as an assistant principal for the middle school.
The board met in a closed session earlier this month in order to take up personnel matters for the next school year.
The first item of current business was a motion made by Jerry Reed to approve the consent grouping for Human Resources, pulling Jason Samples and Jason Tomey from the slate that was presented. The motion was seconded by James “Jebo” Bullock and approved unanimously by the board.
Next, a motion was made by Reed and seconded by Ted Eaton to employ Samples as an assistant superintendent for the district under a one-year contract for next year. The motion passed with four yes votes and three opposition votes.
Members of the board voting in favor of hiring Samples were Reed, Kasey Jenkins, Eaton, and Shane Claywell. The board members opposed to the motion were David Mallow, Bullock, and Randy Hubbard.
The next item to be voted on was a motion made by Reed and seconded by Claywell to employ Tomey as the district’s middle school assistant principal for the next school year.
This motion also passed with four yes votes in three votes in opposition. Again, Reed, Jenkins, Eaton, and Claywell voted in favor of Tomey's employment while Mallow, Bullock, and Hubbard voted in opposition to the motion.
Other personnel matters were discussed. Some records or minutes from this portion of the executive session are not released in order to protect sensitive information of district employees.
Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman discussed the new permanent and probationary teacher contracts that the district began using from district lawyers. According to the session minutes, items have been questioned by staff. The board recognized the questions and addressed them with printed responses in the same section of the session minutes.
Questions were raised regarding the assignment of duties to staff. The board response to these inquiries is that the district has always maintained that teachers would only be reassigned for teaching duties in an extreme situation which rarely happens. The response also stated that any extra-duty assignments will be posted district-wide and filled by district applicants,
Another question posed by staff was the schedule of fees charged by date of resignation. “The district will release a teacher from their contract (late resignation) when the position has been filled with a qualified applicant," the response stated.
The last staff question to receive a response from the board regarded employment or termination of tenured teachers in closed session hearings.
“The teacher will be entitled to notice and a hearing before the Board of Education prior to termination,” the response explained. “This hearing will be closed to the public (*unless otherwise requested by the employee to have a public hearing.*)”
Lastly, assistant superintendents Katie Bockman and Chadd Starkey were excused from the meeting. Closed records personnel matters were again discussed at this point.
Starkey will be taking a position as the Fredericktown School District's assistant superintendent next year. He is from the Fredericktown area and spent a large portion of his career working for the school district.
Bullock made a motion, which was seconded by Mallow, to assign the title of associate superintendent to Bockman. This allows her to handle district matters in an official capacity, such as signing documents, in the absence of the superintendent. The board voted unanimously to pass this motion.
