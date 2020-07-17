NC looks at opening options for fall after survey

It’s the time of year when school supplies usually start appearing in stores, commercials feature trendy kids sporting shiny new backpacks, and parents and students think about back-to-school schedules.
This year, amid the coronavirus, the nation’s hot topics are: mask or no mask, how to social distance, staggered classes, shortened school weeks or whether to even open the doors at all.
North County School District is mulling over its options before school is scheduled to start on Aug. 24.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on July 9 issued answers to frequently asked questions about K-12 school reopening. The guidelines aim to provide additional clarity and consistency for Missouri school leaders and public health officials as they create reopening strategies at the local level.
There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopening. Local school boards and local jurisdictions have leeway to implement more stringent or less restrictive preventative measures than the measures listed in the DHSS/DESE document.
“While closing school buildings in March was necessary, there are a number of serious consequences that can come from our students not attending school in-person,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These implications are being considered along with the continued risk of COVID-19. Therefore, school leaders and local health officials are working thoughtfully to reopen our schools – knowing that school operations must take place differently to better protect public health and combat the spread of the virus.”
The guidelines include recommended protocols regarding screening, social distancing and face coverings. DHSS and DESE leaders are working with a group of Missouri’s top pediatric infectious disease doctors to answer more questions about reactive strategies and procedures for K-12 schools, should outbreaks occur.
Those procedures that continue to be discussed include: how to isolate symptomatic students or staff members when they are at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 and how to best be prepared to help local health officials with contact tracing efforts. The state offices intend to share those answers as soon as possible.
Survey results
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy recently issued a letter to parents thanking them for returning 888 surveys related to resuming school this fall. Levy polled several segments of North County stakeholders — parents, teachers, staff, administration — and the results have been tabulated to show an overwhelming interest in in-person attendance.
In addition to the 888 responses to the community survey, a staff survey garnered 195 responses.
Levy said a committee of about 30 people are developing the plan for reopening school this fall, and have met on July 7 and July 14. They will meet again on July 21.
“The goal is to develop (grades) PK-6 and (grades) 7-12 expectations that are multilayered and include in-person and virtual options,” Levy said. “The bulk of our work has been done these last two Tuesday nights. We have two groups working on the same task at same time, and we’ll combine their work into one plan, come to consensus, take it to the board and, with the board’s approval, it will be published to the community.”
Levy said all stakeholders, including school board members and health experts, will be taken into account.
“Our district is committed to using your feedback to develop a plan that will keep our students and staff safe in the fall,” the letter, dated July 7, reads. “Tonight our Re-Entry Task Force will be meeting for the first time to review the data submitted through the surveys, and we will begin to make a multi-phased plan to open school in the fall.”
Community survey respondents’ top three priorities for health practices during in-person school were temperature screening daily (73%); regular, adult-supervised hand-washing (59%); and training staff on CDC guidelines.
In terms of internet service, about 38% of respondents indicated they were only somewhat or not confident in the access or reliability of internet service where they live. About 47% of parents with kids pre-K through 6th grade were only somewhat or not confident at all that they had adequate access to computer hardware. Almost one in five parents said they would not be comfortable limiting access to school buildings primarily to students, teachers and staff.
Of the staff, 76% of the 195 teachers responding said they were ready to teach in-person in the fall, with 36% interested in teaching in a hybrid system, half in-person, half distance learning. As for required mask wearing, 76% said it wouldn't increase their confidence in safety levels, while 24% said it would.
Parents of students who are participating in summer school July 20-31 have to sign a waiver relieving the district of any legal liability if their child contracted the coronavirus. The waiver includes the agreement that parents won’t send children to summer school or associated activities if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, and acknowledges that a pandemic is currently happening that is affecting public health.
Coronavirus precautions this summer have included distancing on buses, with sibling groups sitting together; temperature screening all kids before they sit for class and extensive sanitizing and handwashing.
In May, representatives from DHSS and DESE worked with the Missouri School Boards’ Association to publish the “Pandemic Recovery Consideration: Re-Entry and Reopening of Schools” document, which contains more thorough and detailed information for school leaders to review and consider when developing their local plans for returning to onsite teaching and learning.
“We know that COVID-19 information changes quickly and that our plan will not be perfect. However, the plan will be designed to do what is best for our students and staff,” read the rest of the July 7 letter. “We look forward to sharing the plan once completed and approved.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
