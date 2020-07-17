NC looks at opening options for fall after survey

The guidelines include recommended protocols regarding screening, social distancing and face coverings. DHSS and DESE leaders are working with a group of Missouri’s top pediatric infectious disease doctors to answer more questions about reactive strategies and procedures for K-12 schools, should outbreaks occur.

Those procedures that continue to be discussed include: how to isolate symptomatic students or staff members when they are at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 and how to best be prepared to help local health officials with contact tracing efforts. The state offices intend to share those answers as soon as possible.

Survey results

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy recently issued a letter to parents thanking them for returning 888 surveys related to resuming school this fall. Levy polled several segments of North County stakeholders — parents, teachers, staff, administration — and the results have been tabulated to show an overwhelming interest in in-person attendance.

In addition to the 888 responses to the community survey, a staff survey garnered 195 responses.

Levy said a committee of about 30 people are developing the plan for reopening school this fall, and have met on July 7 and July 14. They will meet again on July 21.