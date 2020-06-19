NC prepares for graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North County’s graduation on Tuesday will be free of COVID-19 restrictions, school officials announced Monday morning. Previously, students were going to be allowed to bring only a few guests to the ceremony that takes place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the high school football field.

“Based on Gov. (Mike) Parson's announcement last week further lifting statewide restrictions, the decision has been made to remove the limit on the number of guests allowed to attend the Graduation Ceremony,” read the Facebook announcement.

“Each senior may invite as many guests as they wish and there will be no tickets required to attend. We do want to remind all who would consider attending that there remains a community risk as a result of the COVID epidemic.”

It then lists the following safety measures:

• Attending is discouraged in the case of illness or underlying health conditions.

• Wearing masks is encouraged since maintaining social distance may not be possible in a large crowd.

• The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who cannot or choose not to attend. A link will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook pages.