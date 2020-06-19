NC prepares for graduation

North County’s graduation on Tuesday will be free of COVID-19 restrictions, school officials announced Monday morning. Previously, students were going to be allowed to bring only a few guests to the ceremony that takes place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the high school football field.
“Based on Gov. (Mike) Parson's announcement last week further lifting statewide restrictions, the decision has been made to remove the limit on the number of guests allowed to attend the Graduation Ceremony,” read the Facebook announcement.
“Each senior may invite as many guests as they wish and there will be no tickets required to attend. We do want to remind all who would consider attending that there remains a community risk as a result of the COVID epidemic.”
It then lists the following safety measures:
• Attending is discouraged in the case of illness or underlying health conditions.
• Wearing masks is encouraged since maintaining social distance may not be possible in a large crowd.
• The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who cannot or choose not to attend. A link will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook pages.
• Seniors should check for additional information regarding practice and report times.
Baccalaureate ceremonies were not scheduled by the Ministerial Alliance this year, according to Principal Ryan Long. Still, the lifting of coronavirus restrictions allows a bit more freedom to traditionally celebrate matriculation, after a school year considerably altered by the pandemic quarantine that began in mid-March.
“We’re excited students will be able to share this special moment with more of their friends and family members,” Long said. “Many people have invested in the lives of the students and helped them get to where they are today. It’s important that they’re a part of this milestone.”
Breanna Hoffman is the valedictorian. During her high school career, she was active in the Drama Club.
Jaden Johnson is salutatorian, carrying on the family tradition — his father and two older brothers were also salutatorians of their graduating classes. During his high school career, he participated in the Math Club and the Science Club, and played for the tennis team. He was also a member of National Honor Society. He intends to major in chemical engineering at Missouri Science & Technology in Rolla.
