NC prepares for new school year

Mary Ward accompanies her son, Kevin, age 5, to his first day of kindergarten at North County Primary School in Bonne Terre last year. August is that time of year when summer fun begins to wind down and students and parents prepare for a new school year. 

The North County School District will re-open for the 2019-2020 school year on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 12, there will be an Open House for students and parents to have the opportunity to see the classrooms and meet their teachers at North County Primary students in grades 1-2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and at the Middle School for students in grades 7-8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

North County Primary will host a Kindergarten and Early Childhood Open House on Aug. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bus drivers will be available that evening should parents or guardians have any transportation questions or concerns. 

Students and parents at North County Parkside Elementary and Intermediate School will have the opportunity to see the classrooms and meet their teachers on Aug. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. for grades 5-6 and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for students entering grades 3-4.

The High School will sponsor an Open House the first day of school, Aug. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Raider Rally at 7 p.m. on the football field.

Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.  

Full price breakfast costs this year are $1.50 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and $1.75 for students in grades 7-12. Reduced priced breakfast will be $.30 for all grades.

Full price lunch costs this year are $2.35 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and $2.60 for students in grades 7-12. Reduced priced lunch will be $.40 for all grades. Half pints of milk are $.35.

North St. Francois County will continue to participate in the national free and reduced meals program. Information regarding this program will be distributed to students on or before Aug. 15. Families must complete a new application each school year.

New students will need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, ext. 5.  

School buses are scheduled to travel the same basic routes as last year and routes may be found by visiting the district webpage at www.ncsd.k12.mo.us. If parents or guardians have any questions contact the Administration Office at 431-3300, ext. 1, then ext. 3.

 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

