NC prepares for new school year

The North County School District will re-open for the 2019-2020 school year on Aug. 15.
On Aug. 12, there will be an Open House for students and parents to have the opportunity to see the classrooms and meet their teachers at North County Primary students in grades 1-2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and at the Middle School for students in grades 7-8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
North County Primary will host a Kindergarten and Early Childhood Open House on Aug. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bus drivers will be available that evening should parents or guardians have any transportation questions or concerns.
Students and parents at North County Parkside Elementary and Intermediate School will have the opportunity to see the classrooms and meet their teachers on Aug. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. for grades 5-6 and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for students entering grades 3-4.
The High School will sponsor an Open House the first day of school, Aug. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Raider Rally at 7 p.m. on the football field.
Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.
Full price breakfast costs this year are $1.50 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and $1.75 for students in grades 7-12. Reduced priced breakfast will be $.30 for all grades.
Full price lunch costs this year are $2.35 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and $2.60 for students in grades 7-12. Reduced priced lunch will be $.40 for all grades. Half pints of milk are $.35.
North St. Francois County will continue to participate in the national free and reduced meals program. Information regarding this program will be distributed to students on or before Aug. 15. Families must complete a new application each school year.
New students will need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, ext. 5.
School buses are scheduled to travel the same basic routes as last year and routes may be found by visiting the district webpage at www.ncsd.k12.mo.us. If parents or guardians have any questions contact the Administration Office at 431-3300, ext. 1, then ext. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.