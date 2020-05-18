NC reviews architects' survey

North County School Board members held a special meeting last week via socially-distancing technology to hear architects’ analysis of district buildings, hear a list of both necessary and optional capital improvements, and to review benefits options for employees next school year.
Mike Hilmes and Megan Book of Incite Design Studio, based in St. Louis and Kansas City, presented an extensive overview on options for short- and long-range capital projects based on research they conducted over all the buildings in the district. Buildings and grounds were toured, employees were organized in committees and surveyed, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems were taken into account and facility usage was gauged.
“They believe in working with what we’ve got, but also looking at what comes next,” said District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy. “They buy access to the same resources used by demographers to come up with projections on what needs to be accomplished now, and what can be accomplished in the future with long-range planning.
“The work they did gives us options for the low-hanging-fruit projects and also options for long-term projects and funding.”
In the architects’ summary, North Primary School and Parkside were found to be in the best shape, with North County Middle School, the former site of the high school and 62 years old, needing the most attention. UniTec Career Center was also found to be in need of upgrades in the areas of safety and security.
“Some of what they found will be addressed by the bond issue, which we’re hearing favorable feedback on for June 2,” Levy said, referring to the election that was postponed from April 7 due to the coronavirus. “But we have to look beyond that to 10 years down the road, to be responsible.”
In addition to secured vestibules, roofing projects and kitchen equipment upgrades which appeared on most buildings’ lists, LED upgrades to lighting throughout the district was included as a major cost-savings measure, long term.
The only other business discussed during the meeting was which insurance plan should be provided to employees for the 2020-21 school year. The board chose to table voting for an option, but later voted to choose Plan 3, which will only cost slightly more than this year’s plan.
The board also hired Jeff Cauley, who is currently the assistant principal of the Intermediate School, to fill the role of Larry Kekec, who is retiring as director of UniTec at the end of the school year.
The next meeting will be May 26.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
