NC reviews architects' survey

North County School Board members held a special meeting last week via socially-distancing technology to hear architects’ analysis of district buildings, hear a list of both necessary and optional capital improvements, and to review benefits options for employees next school year.

Mike Hilmes and Megan Book of Incite Design Studio, based in St. Louis and Kansas City, presented an extensive overview on options for short- and long-range capital projects based on research they conducted over all the buildings in the district. Buildings and grounds were toured, employees were organized in committees and surveyed, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems were taken into account and facility usage was gauged.

“They believe in working with what we’ve got, but also looking at what comes next,” said District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy. “They buy access to the same resources used by demographers to come up with projections on what needs to be accomplished now, and what can be accomplished in the future with long-range planning.

“The work they did gives us options for the low-hanging-fruit projects and also options for long-term projects and funding.”